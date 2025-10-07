Leading Man Utd Figure to Leave Club—Reports
Manchester United head of academy recruitment Luke Fedorenko will reportedly depart the club after eight successful years.
The Red Devils lost academy chief Nick Cox to Everton in September and close ally Fedorenko, who rose through the ranks to take a key recruitment role in 2023, is now following out the Old Trafford exit door.
The Athletic report that Fedorenko has accepted an offer of employment with a major agency and has called time on his United tenure.
Fedorenko’s arrival in 2017 was part of a wider initiative to bolster United’s academy after years of underperformance. He is credited with playing vital roles in the team’s acquisitions of some of United’s most exciting youngsters, including first-team defender Ayden Heaven.
Chido Obi, JJ Gabriel, Bendito Mantato and Jayden Kamason are among those whose young United careers are tied to Fedorenko’s impact.
Fedorenko’s departure comes as a separate report highlighted concerns over the academy facilities in United’s modernised Carrington training complex.
Under-21 and Under-18 teams have been moved away from the main building and are in a state of limbo, sharing space with the younger teams in facilities designed more for players 16 years and below.
It is stressed that there are plans to build a new complex for the academy which would rival United’s first-team facilities, but this project is still in its early stages and is likely several years away from completion.
Academy development has been crucial to United. The Red Devils have had at least one academy graduate in every matchday squad dating back to 1937, while in recent years, selling homegrown talents has proven crucial to meeting Premier League financial regulations.
Under Fedorenko’s watch, academy graduates have contributed to over £200 million ($269.4 million), headlined by the departures of Alejandro Garnacho, Scott McTominay, Álvaro Carreras, Anthony Elanga and Dean Henderson.