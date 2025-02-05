Leganes 2–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Advance to Copa del Rey Semifinals
Real Madrid punched their tickets to the Copa del Rey semifinals for just the third time in the last decade with a 2–3 victory over Leganes.
With so many players unavailable for Real Madrid, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti relied on his bench players to get the job done at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. It was one of his veterans, though, who got the scoring started. Luka Modrić buried just the second Copa del Rey goal of his entire career, all created by Rodrygo on the left wing.
Endrick doubled the visitors' lead in the 25th minute. The 18-year-old was in the right place at the right time and made no mistakes when the ball fell to his feet just a few yards out. Leganes pulled one back from the spot, though, after Jacobo Ramón was whistled for a handball.
Despite dominating possession in the second half, Real Madrid could not increase their lead. Instead, Juan Cruz bagged an equalizer for Leganes in the 59th minute thanks to a deflection from Ferland Mendy. Just when it looked like extra time was on the horizon, 20-year-old Real Madrid Castilla product Gonzalo García bagged the winner in stoppage time.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Leganes (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
7.5/10
RB: Fede Valverde
8.1/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.9/10
CB: Jacobo Ramón
7.1/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
6.9/10
DM: Luka Modrić
8.4/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
8.3/10
RW: Arda Güler
7.3/10
AM: Brahim Díaz
8.5/10
LW: Rodrygo
7.6/10
ST: Endrick
7.4/10
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (46' for Rodrygo)
6.9/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (76' for Güler)
6.3/10
SUB: Fran García (82' for Mendy)
N/A
SUB: Gonzalo García (82' for Endrick)
N/A