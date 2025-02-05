Why Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham Aren't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Leganes
Real Madrid will have to get past Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals without Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham.
Coming off a shocking 1–0 defeat to Espanyol at the weekend, Real Madrid will be eager to get back to winning ways against Leganes. Los Blancos can punch their tickets to the Copa del Rey semifinals with a victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.
The Copa del Rey is the one trophy that routinely alludes Real Madrid. In the last decade, the Spanish giants have only won the competition once. Now, their tournament berth hangs in the balance against a Leganes side that defeated Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in the last two months.
If Real Madrid want to keep their hopes of a treble alive, they will have to come out on top against Leganes while missing two crucial players.
Mbappé and Bellingham are not playing against Leganes because both players picked up minor injuries at the weekend. Ancelotti confirmed Mbappé is suffering from a calf hematoma while Bellingham is dealing with a knock.
It is unclear when the England international picked up his injury, but he did log 262 minutes just last week alone. Mbappé's calf injury came from a dangerous tackle from Espanyol's Carlos Romero.
Both players stayed back in Madrid to recover in time for the Madrid derby on Feb. 8. With just one point separating Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid atop the La Liga standings, Ancelotti will need two of his best players fit and ready for the high stakes clash at the Santiago Bernabéu.