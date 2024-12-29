Leicester City 0–2 Manchester City: Player Ratings From City's Much-Needed Win
Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2–0 victory away at Leicester on Sunday afternoon to earn their first Premier League away win since October.
Savinho and Erling Haaland scored the visitors' goals to secure City's second Premier League win from their last 10 matches in what was Pep Guardiola's 500th match as manager.
Leicester were lively throughout this match and posed a considerable threat to the visitors in this contest. Jamie Vardy almost gave the home side the lead, but visiting keeper Stefan Ortega denied the Leicester captain with a vital one-on-one save.
Facundo Buonanotte hit the post with a header, shortly after Savinho tapped in a rebound from close range to give City the lead.
Vardy had an excellent chance to level the scoring in the second half, but the 37-year-old could only direct the ball over the bar from Stephy Mavididi's brilliant cross.
Haaland settled the match in the 74th minute when the Norwegian headed in Savinho's cross to clinch a much-needed win for Man City, while subjecting Leicester to a fourth straight Premier League loss.
Leicester City player ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Jakub Stolarczyk
5.1/10
RB: James Justin
5.1/10
CB: Conor Coady
6.0/10
CB: Jannik Vestergaard
6.2/10
LB: Victor Kristiansen
6.6/10
CM: Harry Winks
5.9/10
CM: Boubakary Soumaré
6.4/10
RM: Facundo Buonanotte
7.3/10
AM: Bilal El Khannouss
7.0/10
LM: Stephy Mavididi
7.4/10
ST: Jamie Vardy
6.8/10
SUB: Hamza Choudhury (70' for Justin)
6.4/10
SUB: Caleb Okoli (85' for Coady)
n/a
SUB: Patson Daka (85' for Winks)
n/a
SUB: Will Alves (90' for Mavididi)
n/a
Subs not used: Iversen, Thomas, Wilson-Brown, Skipp, Decordova-Reid
Manchester City player ratings vs. Leicester (4-1-4-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Stefan Ortega
8.0/10
RB: Rico Lewis
6.9/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
7.8/10
CB: Nathan Aké
6.8/10
LB: Josko Gvardiol
7.0/10
DM: Mateo Kovacic
7.8/10
RM: Phil Foden
6.4/10
CM: Kevin De Bruyne
7.2/10
CM: Bernardo Silva
7.6/10
LM: Savinho
8.4/10
ST: Erling Haaland
8.4/10
SUB: James McAtee (66' for Foden)
6.6/10
SUB: Kyle Walker (70' for Aké)
6.1/10
Subs not used: Carson, Simpson-Pusey, Gundogan, O'Reilly, Mubama, Grealish, Doku