Leicester vs. Ipswich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town go head-to-head on Sunday.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Leicester host Ipswich in the Premier League
Leicester host Ipswich in the Premier League / IMAGO / Dreamstime / PA Images

Leicester City welcome Ipswich Town to the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a battle between relegated sides.

The Foxes have long known their fate after a disastrous comeback season in the Premier League but four points from their last two outings has lifted them level with Ipswich in 18th.

Sunday will only be about celebrating Jamie Vardy, who is making his final appearance for Leicester - it‘s been decided he won‘t face Bournemouth on the final day. If he scores against the Tractor Boys, it will be his 200th goal in his 500th showing for the Foxes.

Ipswich will want to upset Vardy's party and manage another Premier League win before their return to the Championship. Kieran McKenna‘s side have only been victorious once in the league since the turn of the year - a rare triumph at Bournemouth back in April.

Here‘s Sports Illustrated‘s preview of the lower-table duel.

What Time Does Leicester vs. Ipswich Kick-Off?

  • Location: Leicester, England
  • Stadium: King Power Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, 18 May
  • Kick-off Time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
  • Referee: Andre Kitchen
  • VAR: Neil Davies

Leicester vs. Ipswich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Leicester: 2 wins
  • Ipswich: 0 wins
  • Draws: 3
  • Last meeting: Ipswich 1–1 Leicester (November 2, 2024) - Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Leicester

Ipswich

Nottingham Forest 2–2 Leicester - 11/05/25

Ipswich 0–1 Brentford - 10/05/25

Leicester 2–0 Southampton - 03/05/25

Everton 2–2 Ipswich - 03/05/25

Wolves 3–0 Leicester - 26/04/25

Newcastle 3–0 Ipswich - 26/04/25

Leicester 0–1 Liverpool - 20/04/25

Ipswich 0–4 Arsenal - 20/04/25

Brighton 2–2 Leicester - 12/04/25

Chelsea 2–2 Ipswich - 13/04/25

How to Watch Leicester vs. Ipswich on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Not televised - audio only streams on BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Suffolk

Canada

fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico

Leicester Team News

Jamie Vardy.
Jamie Vardy makes his final Leicester appearance on Sunday. / Pro Sports Images/IMAGO

Having announced his departure at the end of the current campaign, Vardy will soak up the adoration of the King Power crowd one final time this weekend. He will want to bow out on a high and reach a double digits goal tally for the term having only managed nine thus far.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that Ricardo Pereira could be involved against Ipswich but it‘s far from certain. Should the right-back miss out, he will join Abdul Fatawu, Bobby De Cordova Reid, Stephy Mavididi and Mads Hermansen on the sidelines.

Leicester Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

Leicester predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumaré; McAteer, Buonanotte, El Khannous; Vardy.

Ipswich Team News

Ipswich are struggling with a mountain of injuries but McKenna does welcome Nathan Broadhead back into the fold on Sunday. The Welshman has been missing for the last four games with a thigh injury.

However, there are no more returnees against the Foxes and Ipswich will continue without a host of names. In defence, goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and full-back Conor Townsend are out, while Kalvin Phillips remains sidelined in holding midfield.

Further forward, Sammie Szmodics, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jaden Philogene are unavailable, with Conor Chaplin also a doubt.

Leif Davis is available once more following a three-game suspension.

Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester

Ipswich predicted lineup vs. Leicester (4-3-3): Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Taylor; Hutchinson, Enciso, J. Clarke; Delap.

Leicester vs. Ipswich Score Prediction

You would be foolish to bet against Vardy reaching his double century in Leicester colours at the King Power but that doesn‘t mean the hosts will taste victory. While they have been slightly better in recent outings, they still leave much to be desired across the pitch and especially defensively.

Ipswich have the capacity to secure a fourth successive 1–1 draw with Leicester on Sunday and will be keen to give their travelling supporters something to celebrate at the end of a tiring and gloomy campaign.

Prediction: Leicester 1–1 Ipswich

