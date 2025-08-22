SI

Levante vs. Barcelona: Preview, Prediction and Lineups

Barcelona visit Levante on the second weekend of the 2025–26 La Liga season.

James Cormack

Barcelona look to keep on rolling against Levante.
Barcelona look to keep on rolling against Levante. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcelona remain on the road for their second La Liga outing of 2025–26, as they travel along the Balearic Sea to face Levante on Saturday evening.

The champions’ campaign got off to a serene start on opening weekend, although Hansi Flick was left furious with his players, after he deemed them to have coasted through the second half.

Two first-half red cards for Mallorca meant Barça, then 2–0 up, had three points in the bag, but they only added one more goal to their tally during the remainder of the contest. Flick reportedly told his players that they will not reclaim their La Liga crown playing at that level.

Still, their easy triumph means they’re top of the table, and there was no triumphant return to the top flight for Levante, who won the Segunda last term and are back in the top flight for the first time since 2022.

Saturday’s host were beaten by another relegation candidate, Alavés, 2–1 last weekend. They’re now gunning for their first win over Barça since 2019 and seventh ever.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga clash.

What Time Does Levante vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?

  • Location: Valencia, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Ciutat de València
  • Date: Saturday, August 23
  • Kick-Off Time: 3.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT / 8.30 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Alejandro Hernandez

Levante vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Levante: 0 wins
  • Barcelona: 4 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Levante 2–3 Barcelona (April 10, 2022) - La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Levante

Barcelona

Alavés 2–1 Levante - 8/16/25

Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona - 8/16/25

Auxerre 0–2 Levante - 8/9/25

Barcelona 5–0 Como - 8/10/25

Levante 0–2 Castellón - 8/8/25

Barcelona 5–0 Daegu FC - 8/4/25

Levante 0–0 Al Qadisiyah - 7/31/25

FC Seoul 3–7 Barcelona - 7/31/25

Neom 0–2 Levante - 7/26/25

Vissel Kobe 1–3 Barcelona - 7/27/25

How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, Fubo Sports

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Premium

Mexico

Sky Sports, Sky+

Canada

TSN+, Amazon Prime Video

Levante Team News

Jon Ander Olasagasti
New signing Jon Ander Olasagasti is an injury doubt. / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The most notable summer arrival to Levante’s squad, Jon Ander Olasagasti, is a doubt for Barcelona’s visit due to a thigh injury, and the hosts could also be without Alfonso Pastor, Kervin Arriaga, Alan Matturro and Goduine Koyalipou.

None of Levante’s currently injured stars are poised to miss much time, but Barça’s visit is likely to arrive too soon for them to make returns.

Jeremy Toljan, who’s spent much of his career in Italy, was a surprise goalscorer in his Levante debut last weekend.

Levante Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Levante lineup vs. Barcelona
Toljan was the lone scorer last time out for Levante. / FotMob

Levante Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (3-5-2): Cunat; Elgezabal, De La Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Sánchez, Martínez; Brugué, Romero

Barcelona Team News

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski is edging closer to a return. / Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona don’t have too many concerns heading into the game, and there have been no fresh setbacks in the build-up to Saturday’s game. Marc-André ter Stegen is out for the long haul.

In response to whether Robert Lewandowski will feature in Valencia, Flick said “we’ll see”, which suggests Ferran Torres will get the nod up top again. Lewandowski could feature off the bench, however.

The Barça boss is also hopeful that versatile defender Gerard Martín will be fit to play a role, even if the academy graduate is unlikely to start. Frenkie de Jong is available in midfield, while Dani Olmo and Jules Koundé could make their first starts of the La Liga season.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante

Barcelona Lineup vs. Levante
How Barcelona could line up against Levante. / FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

Levante vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Flick’s dressing room outrage may well prove to be the intervention this Barcelona team... needed? That’s weird to suggest given the levels they’ve reached in 2025, but the German clearly wasn’t happy with the lack of intensity that manifested during the second half of last week’s win.

With that added motivation, the visitors, who are cut above the rest of the division, even the two Madrid clubs, should canter again. Levante have a wretched historical record against the Blaugrana, and although the hosts have been active in the summer, it’d be an almighty upset if they earn a result here.

Prediction: Levante 0–3 Barcelona

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer