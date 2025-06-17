Liam Delap Offers Chelsea Hope in Uninspiring Victory Over LAFC
97 people were in attendance as Chelsea started their Club World Cup campaign with a 2–0 victory over LAFC in Atlanta. OK, apparently it was just over 22,000...
In truth, it was a contest that failed to capture the imagination but left Blues supporters encouraged by the performance of one of their new boys.
After joining the club in a £30 million ($40.7 million) deal from Ipswich Town at the start of the summer transfer window, Liam Delap was included in Enzo Maresca’s squad for this novel tournament, but the Englishman was forced to settle for a role off the bench against Major League Soccer opposition.
Nicolas Jackson remained Maresca’s starter up top and the Senegalese international impressed on Monday night as Chelsea dominated proceedings without ever moving into a gear beyond pedestrian. Jackson’s channel running and physical presence often overwhelmed an LAFC defence untested against this calibre of opponent, and it was Chelsea‘s number 15 who set up their opening goal of the tournament following some excellent centre-forward play. Pedro Neto was the beneficiary.
Jackson is poised to battle new arrival Delap for the starting role next season, and the former Villarreal striker, despite his own strong performance, will know he has serious competition for his spot after Delap’s cameo.
The Chelsea cohort in attendance roared as their new arrival took to the field for the final 25 minutes. Almost immediately, Delap produced a standout sequence which brought to light his willingness to run in behind following a clever counter-movement—evidence of Maresca’s claim that the 22-year-old already “knows” the way his team want to play.
Spotted by Cole Palmer, with whom the striker played at Manchester City’s academy, Delap then bullied his way beyond the LAFC defender, hit the byline and came close to teeing up Enzo Fernández for their second goal.
Delap eventually did combine with the box-crashing Argentine, who couldn’t miss from close range when picked out by a pinpoint cross from the Englishman.
Fernández’s strike sealed a relatively comfortable but ultimately uninspiring win for the Blues against tame opposition. LAFC struggled to lay a glove on Maresca’s men in the opening 45 minutes but forced Robert Sánchez into action on a couple of occasions after the restart. There’s reason for Steve Cherundolo to be encouraged ahead of what were always going to be more important fixtures against ES Tunis and Flamengo.
Delap, meanwhile, will be hoping for a starting berth against Filipe Luís’s Flamengo on Matchday 2, which will undoubtedly be Chelsea’s toughest outing of the group.
“It’s a really happy feeling for me,“ he told DAZN post-match. “I’m so excited to be here. To play and contribute in my first game is a good feeling.
“It’s really important to help the team, but I want to score some as well!”
