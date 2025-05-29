Liam Delap ‘Decides Preferred Transfer Destination’ Amid Chelsea, Man Utd Interest
Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has informed his numerous suitors of his preference to join Chelsea this summer, a report has revealed.
With a relegation release clause of £30 million ($40.4 million) in his Ipswich contract, Delap has emerged as a significant transfer target for a number of sides in the Premier League, with the Blues joined by the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Everton in the race for his signature.
Chelsea were among Delap’s earliest suitors and, having now secured their place in next season’s Champions League, appear to have moved into a position to get a deal over the line.
According to The Athletic, Delap has communicated his desire to join Chelsea this summer, paving the way for what could be a relatively simple transfer to complete.
Personal terms still need to be agreed between Delap and Chelsea but the Blues will likely have no issues triggering his release clause, which is viewed as excellent value for a 22-year-old who scored 12 goals in his maiden Premier League campaign.
A move to Chelsea would bring about a reunion with manager Enzo Maresca, who led Delap for Manchester City’s Under-21 side in 2020–21. The striker racked up 27 goals in just 22 games that year.
“In terms of numbers, he’s doing fantastic,” Maresca said when Chelsea faced Ipswich in April. “It’s not just in terms of his numbers. The way he plays and fights and is always ‘there’. He’s already very good. I know Liam from five, six years ago. He can be a top player, it all depends on him.”
The news comes as a significant boost to Chelsea’s transfer plans but represents a major blow to the other sides chasing Delap’s signature.
Man Utd were thought to have settled on Delap as their top striker target and made the funds available in a £100 million ($134.7 million) transfer budget, of which £62.5 million ($84.2 million) appears set to be spent on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.
Player sales will now be needed if United are to raise the funds required to compete for other, more expensive targets. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres are among those under consideration but will both cost significantly more than Delap, both in transfer fee and in wages.