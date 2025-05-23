Man Utd ‘Set Summer Transfer Budget’ After Missing Out on Champions League
Manchester United will hand manager Ruben Amorim a transfer budget of £100 million ($134.8 million) to rebuild his squad this summer, a report has claimed.
The Red Devils are in desperate need of reinforcements after a disappointing campaign which has seen them fall to 16th in the Premier League standings, and their hopes of topping up the budget with Champions League football came crashing down with a 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
The Times note United have missed out on £70 million ($94.4 million) that comes with simply qualifying for the Champions League, while their failure to play any form of European football next season triggers a £10 million ($13.5 million) penalty clause from kit manufacturer adidas.
After that blow to their finances, The Guardian state United have set aside £100 million for new signings this summer.
It was reported before the Europa League final that United had the funds to pursue their top two attacking targets, Wolverhampton Wanderers’s Matheus Cunha and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, regardless of their European fate. Cunha has a release clause of £62.5 million ($84.3 million), while Delap is available for £30 million ($40.5 million).
Any further signings will require sales of Amorim’s current players. The on-loan trio of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho have been earmarked for departures which United hope will raise the best part of another £100 million. Chelsea and Napoli target Alejandro Garnacho has been valued at a further £60 million ($80.9 million).
Away from attack, Amorim is thought to be keen on at least one new midfielder. ESPN note the United boss wants more “pace, power and athleticism” in the heart of the pitch, fearing his current crop simply cannot compete physically with the vast majority of their opponents.
To fund those signings, United will listen to offers for a number of players. Reports have named Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Rasmus Højlund as three of many who could depart Old Trafford this summer.
Captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted he would understand if United sought to cash in on him at the end of the season, but reiterated his desire to remain at Old Trafford.