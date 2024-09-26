Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot: Goals Scored, Players, Standings
The Apertura 2024 Liga MX race for the Golden Boot is on.
The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer in Liga MX, one each for the Apertura and Clausura campaigns.
Last season, there was a four-way tie for the golden boot. Uriel Antuna, Salomón Rondón, Diber Cambindo, and Federico Viñas all shared the award at the end of Clausura 2024 with eight goals each–the fewest goals scored by a golden boot winner since Liga MX’s bi-annual shortened seasons began in 1996.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot: Goals Scored, Players, Standings
Here's the standings for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot race:
Player
Team
Goals Scored
Games Played
Germán Berterame
Monterrey
5
9
Henry Martín
América
5
9
Paulinho
Toluca
5
9
Jhonder Cádiz
León
5
8
Sergio Canales
Monterrey
4
10
Rodolfo Rotondi
Cruz Azul
4
9
Ignacio Rivero
Cruz Azul
4
9
Franck Boli
Atlético de San Luis
4
8
Raúl Zúñiga
Tijuana
4
8
Lucas Cavallini
Puebla
4
4
Brandon Vázquez
Monterrey
3
10
Roberto Alvarado
Guadalajara
3
9
Agustín Palavecino
Necaxa
3
9
Eduardo Aguirre
Atlas
3
9
André-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
3
9
As of Sept. 26, There's a four-way tie between atop the standings. After every matchweek, the standings above will be updated to reflect updated goals and games played for those in the top 15.