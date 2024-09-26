SI

Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot: Goals Scored, Players, Standings

Paulinho, Germán Berterame, Henry Martín and Jhonder Cádiz sit in a four-way tie for the top scorer award.

Roberto Casillas

Paulinho leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in seven games
Paulinho leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in seven games / IMAGO/Ulises Naranjo

The Apertura 2024 Liga MX race for the Golden Boot is on.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top scorer in Liga MX, one each for the Apertura and Clausura campaigns.

Last season, there was a four-way tie for the golden boot. Uriel Antuna, Salomón Rondón, Diber Cambindo, and Federico Viñas all shared the award at the end of Clausura 2024 with eight goals each–the fewest goals scored by a golden boot winner since Liga MX’s bi-annual shortened seasons began in 1996.

Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot: Goals Scored, Players, Standings

Here's the standings for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Golden Boot race:

Player

Team

Goals Scored

Games Played

Germán Berterame

Monterrey

5

9

Henry Martín

América

5

9

Paulinho

Toluca

5

9

Jhonder Cádiz

León

5

8

Sergio Canales

Monterrey

4

10

Rodolfo Rotondi

Cruz Azul

4

9

Ignacio Rivero

Cruz Azul

4

9

Franck Boli

Atlético de San Luis

4

8

Raúl Zúñiga

Tijuana

4

8

Lucas Cavallini

Puebla

4

4

Brandon Vázquez

Monterrey

3

10

Roberto Alvarado

Guadalajara

3

9

Agustín Palavecino

Necaxa

3

9

Eduardo Aguirre

Atlas

3

9

André-Pierre Gignac

Tigres UANL

3

9

As of Sept. 26, There's a four-way tie between atop the standings. After every matchweek, the standings above will be updated to reflect updated goals and games played for those in the top 15.

READ THE LATEST LIGA MX NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas

ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer