Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoff Picture Begins to Take Shape
The Apertura 2024 Liga MX regular season is reaching its twilight. With midweek action taking place along with the usual weekend slate of games, there'll only be three matchweeks left by this time next week.
There's still a lot to be decided in the remaining regular season games; however, the playoff picture is slowly beginning to take shape.
Through matchweek 12, only one team has confirmed its place in this season's playoffs: Cruz Azul. Martin Anselmi's team has dominated Apertura 2024 from the start. It has both the best attacking and defensive statistics in the league and has bagged 31 points out of a possible 36.
Cruz Azul is in contention to break the all-time points record in Liga MX that's currently set at 41
Toluca, Tigres and Monterrey could punch a ticket to the playoffs midweek with a win and a combination of results. Pumas and Tijuana round up the top six spots that grant direct playoff access with 23 points each—a three point lead over Atletico San Luis in seventh.
The teams that finish from seventh to tenth compete in the play-in games—the same format as the NBA. Behind San Luis, the two Guadalajara teams, Chivas and Atlas, follow with 18 points. Defending back-to-back champions Club América is currently tenth with 17 points holding the last playoff spot available.
Although there's still a lot to play for, it wouldn't be surprising if these are the teams that make up the Apertura 2024 playoffs. América has a four point lead on Necaxa who still have a puncher's chance in eleventh, but Eduardo Fentanes's men haven't won in over a month. No team is mathematically eliminated yet, but it would take a significant turnaround for any of the bottom seven teams to make the big dance.
Regardless of how the playoff picture ends up materializing, the drama and intensity of "La Liguilla" will undoubtedly once again have Liga MX fans on the edge of their seats.