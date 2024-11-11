Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Matchups
The Liga MX Apertura 2024 playoffs await on the other side of the international break with the regular season ending this past weekend. Drama, high-intensity, and a ten team battle for the championship are what remains of Liga MX action in 2024.
Cruz Azul broke the points record from a 17-game regular season with a historic campaign that saw it lose just once, finishing the season as the No. 1 seed, entering the playoffs as the clear favorite to raise the trophy. Toluca finished runner-up in the standings as both teams await the results of the play-In games to find out who they'll face in the quarterfinals.
Club América had an up and down season but made it to the playoffs and will begin its quest for a third consecutive Liga MX title in the play-In game vs Tijuana. Chivas and Atlas will face off in El Clásico Tapatio in the second play-in game with both looking to end its crosstown rivals' season.
The two northeastern economic powerhouses and rivals, Tigres and Monterrey, are in, and while there are doubts over how both teams performed during the regular season, the depth and individual quality of their squads make them a tough out in La Liguilla.
Here are all the teams playing in the Apertura 2024 playoffs, as well as matchups and the schedule for each round.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoff Seeding
- 1. Cruz Azul
- 2. Toluca
- 3. Tigres
- 4. Pumas
- 5. Monterrey
- 6. Atlético San Luis
- 7. Tijuana
- 8. América
- 9. Chivas
- 10. Atlas
América and Tijuana will play the first play-in match, the winner will advance to play Toluca in the quarterfinal and the loser will play the winner of the second play-in match between Chivas and Atlas. The winner of the final play-in game will take the last spot in the quarterfinal and will face Cruz Azul.
Two quarterfinal matchups are already set. No. 3 seed Tigres will play No. 6 seed Atlético San Luis and No. 4 seed, Pumas will face off against No. 5 seed Monterrey.
Liga MX Apertura 2024 Playoff Schedule
Liga MX has released its calendar where it says when the games from each round will be played, but the specific times and matchups have yet to be determined.
Round
Dates
Play-In Games
Nov. 20, 21, 24
Quarterfinals
Nov. 27–Dec. 1
Semifinals
Dec. 4–8
Final
Dec. 12–15