Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchweek 1: All Fixtures and Kick-off Times
Mexico's top flight is back in action on Friday, Jan. 10, 26 days after Club América became the first team to win three consecutive titles in the 21st century. América have dominated the league for a year and a half and are once again one of the favorites to raise the Clausura 2025 trophy come the end of May.
Teams are currently constructing their rosters and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, well into the start of the season. By the time February rolls around, most teams will be at full force and the real contenders will begin to separate themselves. However, teams that take advantage of January to pile up points in the early goings could benefit mightily by the time the playoff race reaches its climax.
Cruz Azul, Tigres, Monterrey and Toluca begin the year as the biggest threats to América's reign on paper, but other teams will take a leap forward and add more names to the list of true title challengers in the first semester of 2025.
With the Clausura 2025 regular season around the corner, here's the full fixture schedule for matchweek 1.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIGA MX WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
All Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchweek 1 Fixtures: Kick-off Times
- Querétaro vs. Club América: Friday, Jan. 10 — 8 p.m. ET kick-off
- Mazatlán FC vs. FC Juárez: Friday, Jan. 10 — 10 p.m. ET kick-off
- Tijuana vs. Toluca: Friday, Jan. 10 — 10 p.m. ET kick-off
- Atlético San Luis vs. Tigres: Saturday, Jan 11 — 6 p.m. ET kick-off
- Monterrey vs. Puebla: Saturday, Jan. 11 — 8 p.m. ET kick-off
- Chivas vs. Santos Laguna: Saturday, Jan. 11 — 8:05 p.m. ET kick-off
- Cruz Azul vs. Atlas: Saturday, Jan. 11 — 10 p.m. ET kick-off
- Pumas vs. Necaxa: Sunday, Jan. 12 — 1 p.m. ET kick-off