Liga MX Matchweek 8 Wrap-Up – Chaos in the Midweek Games
There was Liga MX action midweek to recover the lost time during the Leagues Cup. In true Liga MX fashion, surprises and chaos ensued.
The Apertura 2024 season has been off to a slow start, with the midweek action being only Matchweek 8 of a campaign that started on July 5. The Leagues Cup followed by an international break has interrupted Liga MX action in the early goings.
However, the midweek action made it feel like the season is finally shifting into gear, and the takeaways from Tuesday and Wednesday’s game are true to the usual Liga MX unpredictability.
The Leaders Drop Points
Cruz Azul, Toluca and Tigres came into their games as the top three teams in the standings. All three teams dropped points.
Cruz Azul visited Atlético San Luis on Tuesday night and lost for the first time this season. Martín Anselmi’s team went up early but then let up three goals – double of what it had allowed through seven games – for its first loss in regulation since the Clausura 2024 final back in May.
Perhaps the most surprising result was last place team Queretaro defeating Tigres, who failed to take advantage of Cruz Azul’s loss. Queretaro had only one point in seven games coming into the match allowing 18 goals this season, yet it managed to come out with a 1–0 victory. The defeat means Tigres now heads into the weekend fourth in the standings, surpassed by its crosstown rival Monterrey.
Toluca salvaged a point from its visit to Pachuca, who also sit at the bottom five of the table. Renato Paiva’s team struggled in defense and a 2–2 draw was all it could muster.
Big Name Clubs Climb Up The Standings
Monterrey took advantage of the top three dropping points, and with Sergio Canales’ late penalty to secure his brace on Wednesday, it beat F.C. Juárez 3–2 to climb to second in the standings, equal on points with Cruz Azul. Germán Berterame got sent-off in stoppage time, but he also scored in the game tying him with Toluca's Paulinho in the race for the golden boot.
It might’ve taken some time but the defending back-to-back champions have woken up. Club América destroyed Atlas at home 3–0, displaying the kind of soccer that's made it the best team in Liga MX for the past year. Víctor Dávila scored in his debut for the club, and Bryan Rodríguez linked up with Rodrigo Aguirre for what was arguably the best goal of the week.
Fueled by its win in El Clásico Nacional, América seems to have regained form and will be a formidable foe the rest of the way.
Not to be outdone by its biggest rivals, Club Guadalajara bounced back from Saturday’s derby loss and comfortably defeated León 2–0 at home. Chivas was the better team all night as Roberto Alvarado continued to display his class, scoring the first and starting the play that culminated in Chivas’s second of the night.
Looking Ahead
Chaotic results midweek have bunched up the pack in the standings, with the top eight teams separated by just five points. This weekend’s games will signal the halfway point of the season, and the fight for the playoff spots is starting to take shape.
Cruz Azul hosts Chivas in what’s undoubtedly the most appealing match of the weekend. The top team in Liga MX this season will look to get back to winning ways after its loss to San Luis. Chivas wants to keep climbing the standings to solidify its place among the top six teams with a direct playoff spot.
Matchweek 8 displayed the unpredictability Liga MX has become synonymous with. As we reach the halfway point of the season, it’s clear that there isn't a favorite for the title, and that the Apertura 2024 season is still likely to throw plenty of surprises our way.