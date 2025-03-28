Liga MX Tickets: How to Buy, Prices, Best Tips for Fans
Liga MX is one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues in world soccer.
Boasting a unique format, the season is split into two separate tournaments––the Clausura and Apertura––each culminating in a play-off tournament for the title. Every game throughout the year is vitally important for each club, as one defeat can be the difference between qualifying for the playoffs and missing out on a shot at the title.
Not only is Mexico's top division known for its high-stakes matches, but it's also home to historic teams like Club América, Cruz Azul, and Chivas, as well as world-class talent, from rising young ballers like Luka Romero and Víctor Guzmán to renowned superstars who made a name for themselves in Europe, such as Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez.
While watching Liga MX on television is exciting, the best way to truly experience the intensity of the league is in person.
So, if you're looking to capture the full atmosphere of the action, here's everything you need to know about purchasing tickets to Liga MX games, including how to find the best deals, where to buy, and tips for getting the most out of your matchday experience.
Where to Buy Liga MX Tickets
The main retailer for tickets to Liga MX matches is Ticketmaster, which can be accessed directly or through most teams' websites.
However, tickets can also be purchased through a variety of third-party sellers, including StubHub, Boletomóvil, and SeatPick.
Of course, tickets can also be purchased in person; however, this depends on availability, meaning it's generally best to book online in advance.
Liga MX Ticket Prices: What to Expect
As a rule of thumb, Liga MX tickets are generally cheaper than those for most other major leagues, including the English Premier League, Spain's La Liga, and Major League Soccer.
Ticket prices for Liga MX matches typically range from $10 to around $35. However, prices for certain games—especially derbies or matches involving the league’s biggest teams, such as Monterrey, Chivas, or Club América—can exceed $250.
Really, it all depends on where you sit, which game you attend, and ticket availability, with prices fluctuating based on demand.
How to Get Liga MX Tickets for Big Matches
Tickets for big Liga MX matches, including derbies and playoff games, sell out quickly, so it's best to buy early.
Alternatively, if you plan to attend games regularly, a season ticket guarantees your seat for the entire campaign, eliminating the hassle of buying individual tickets. Prices typically range from $100 to just over $400—a fair price considering the value—but demand is high, making them difficult to secure.
Club memberships can also be a great option, as members often get priority access to big matches.
If tickets sell out, resale platforms like StubHub or Boletomóvil may have options, though prices can be higher. Being flexible with seating and checking in-person sales at stadium box offices can also improve your chances.
Tips for Attending a Liga MX Match
To avoid long lines, arrive at least an hour before kickoff, especially at Liga MX’s larger club stadiums, such as Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA or C.D. Guadalajara's Estadio Akron.
Most stadiums allow small bags, but prohibited items include large backpacks, outside food, lasers, and devices like sirens, strobes, loudspeakers, or musical instruments that have not been authorized by the club's administration. Expect security checks at entry, including bag searches.
Food and drinks inside vary by stadium, though popular options includes tacos, tortas, nachos, and beer. In addition to traditional Mexican snacks, some stadiums offer modern options like pizza, burgers, and fries, catering to different tastes.
To summarize: Buy your tickets early and online, become a club member if you want to attend regularly, arrive early to avoid queues, check the stadium's policies for what you can and can't bring in, and most of all, enjoy the action.