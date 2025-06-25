Lionel Messi Leads 2025 MLS All-Stars: Full Roster
The roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game has landed, and it’s star-studded.
After MLS announced the kit that its best players will wear in the match, the league unveiled the 26-player roster, headlined by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, who returns to the roster after missing last year’s game due to an injury suffered at the Copa América with Argentina.
Led by Eric Nico Estévez, the head coach of host Austin FC, the MLS All-Stars will face off against the best from Liga MX in a skills competition on July 22, preceding the annual showcase game on July 23.
Of the 26 picks, 10 of which are American and 16 international, 12 were selected by supporters around MLS and 12 by Estévez, while MLS Commissioner Don Garber also added two commissioner’s picks.
Aside from Messi's star power, other headlining players include MLS Golden Boot leader and Israel international Tai Baribo, as well as eight players that have represented the U.S. men’s national team.
The MLS vs. Liga MX structure will continue in 2025 for the fourth time in the last five seasons, featuring the latest edition of the MLS All-Star format, which previously included a match between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, as well as a matchup against a highly touted European team, in past eras.
In 2024, MLS fell 4–1 to Liga MX, following a 5–0 loss to Arsenal in 2023. Before 2023, MLS won both the 2021 and 2022 matchups against Liga MX.
The 2025 roster features four players from the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as well as three players from each of Austin FC and expansion side San Diego FC. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew, Minnesota United, Inter Miami, Orlando City SC, Nashville SC, the Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire, LAFC, and Charlotte FC have at least one representative.
Check out the full MLS All-Star roster for the game below:
2025 MLS All Star Roster
MLS All Star Goalkeepers
Player
Club
Selection Process
Nation
Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United
Voted in
Canada
Brad Stuver
Austin FC
Coach’s Selection
U.S.
Yohei Takaoka
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Coach’s Selection
Japan
MLS All Star Defenders
Player
Club
Selection Process
Nation
Jordi Alba
Inter Miami
Voted in
Spain
Max Arfsten
Columbus Crew SC
Coach’s Selection
U.S.
Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Voted in
U.S.
Michael Boxall
Minnesota United
Voted in
New Zealand
Alex Freeman
Orlando City SC
Voted in
U.S.
Jakob Glesnes
Philadelphia Union
Coach’s Selection
Norway
Andy Najar
Nashville SC
Coach’s Selection
Honduras
Miles Robinson
FC Cincinnati
Coach’s Selection
U.S.
MLS All Star Midfielders
Player
Club
Selection Process
Nation
Sebastian Berhalter
Vancouver Whitecaps
Voted in
U.S.
David Da Costa
Portland Timbers
Coach's Selection
Portugal
Evander
FC Cincinnati
Voted in
Brazil
Diego Luna
Real Salt Lake
Voted in
U.S.
Jeppe Tverskov
San Diego FC
Coach's Selection
Denmark
Philip Zinckernagel
Chicago Fire
Coach's Selection
Denmark
MLS All-Star Forwards
Player
Club
Selection Process
Nation
Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
Comissioner’s Pick
U.S.
Tai Baribo
Philadelphia Union
Comissioner’s Pick
Israel
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
Voted in
Gabon
Anders Dreyer
San Diego FC
Coach’s Selection
Denmark
Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC
Comissioner’s Pick
Mexico
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
Voted in
Argentina
Diego Rossi
Columbus Crew SC
Coach’s Selection
Argentina
Brandon Vázquez
Austin FC
Coach’s Selection
U.S.
Brian White
Vancouver Whitecaps
Voted in
U.S.