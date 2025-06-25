SI

Lionel Messi Leads 2025 MLS All-Stars: Full Roster

MLS announced the 26-player roster for July’s All-Star game against the best of Liga MX.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi missed out on the 2024 MLS All-Star Game due to an injury suffered at the Copa América. / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Lionel Messi missed out on the 2024 MLS All-Star Game due to an injury suffered at the Copa América. / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

The roster for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game has landed, and it’s star-studded. 

After MLS announced the kit that its best players will wear in the match, the league unveiled the 26-player roster, headlined by Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, who returns to the roster after missing last year’s game due to an injury suffered at the Copa América with Argentina. 

Led by Eric Nico Estévez, the head coach of host Austin FC, the MLS All-Stars will face off against the best from Liga MX in a skills competition on July 22, preceding the annual showcase game on July 23. 

Of the 26 picks, 10 of which are American and 16 international, 12 were selected by supporters around MLS and 12 by Estévez, while MLS Commissioner Don Garber also added two commissioner’s picks. 

Aside from Messi's star power, other headlining players include MLS Golden Boot leader and Israel international Tai Baribo, as well as eight players that have represented the U.S. men’s national team.

The MLS vs. Liga MX structure will continue in 2025 for the fourth time in the last five seasons, featuring the latest edition of the MLS All-Star format, which previously included a match between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, as well as a matchup against a highly touted European team, in past eras. 

In 2024, MLS fell 4–1 to Liga MX, following a 5–0 loss to Arsenal in 2023. Before 2023, MLS won both the 2021 and 2022 matchups against Liga MX.

The 2025 roster features four players from the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as well as three players from each of Austin FC and expansion side San Diego FC. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew, Minnesota United, Inter Miami, Orlando City SC, Nashville SC, the Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, Chicago Fire, LAFC, and Charlotte FC have at least one representative. 

Check out the full MLS All-Star roster for the game below:

2025 MLS All Star Roster

MLS All Star Goalkeepers

Player

Club

Selection Process

Nation

Dayne St. Clair

Minnesota United

Voted in

Canada

Brad Stuver

Austin FC

Coach’s Selection

U.S.

Yohei Takaoka

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Coach’s Selection

Japan

MLS All Star Defenders

Player

Club

Selection Process

Nation

Jordi Alba

Inter Miami

Voted in

Spain

Max Arfsten

Columbus Crew SC

Coach’s Selection

U.S.

Tristan Blackmon

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Voted in

U.S.

Michael Boxall

Minnesota United

Voted in

New Zealand

Alex Freeman

Orlando City SC

Voted in

U.S.

Jakob Glesnes

Philadelphia Union

Coach’s Selection

Norway

Andy Najar

Nashville SC

Coach’s Selection

Honduras

Miles Robinson

FC Cincinnati

Coach’s Selection

U.S.

MLS All Star Midfielders

Player

Club

Selection Process

Nation

Sebastian Berhalter

Vancouver Whitecaps

Voted in

U.S.

David Da Costa

Portland Timbers

Coach's Selection

Portugal

Evander

FC Cincinnati

Voted in

Brazil

Diego Luna

Real Salt Lake

Voted in

U.S.

Jeppe Tverskov

San Diego FC

Coach's Selection

Denmark

Philip Zinckernagel

Chicago Fire

Coach's Selection

Denmark

MLS All-Star Forwards

Player

Club

Selection Process

Nation

Patrick Agyemang

Charlotte FC

Comissioner’s Pick

U.S.

Tai Baribo

Philadelphia Union

Comissioner’s Pick

Israel

Denis Bouanga

LAFC

Voted in

Gabon

Anders Dreyer

San Diego FC

Coach’s Selection

Denmark

Hirving Lozano

San Diego FC

Comissioner’s Pick

Mexico

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

Voted in

Argentina

Diego Rossi

Columbus Crew SC

Coach’s Selection

Argentina

Brandon Vázquez

Austin FC

Coach’s Selection

U.S.

Brian White

Vancouver Whitecaps

Voted in

U.S.

