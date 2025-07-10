Lionel Messi Becomes First Player in MLS History to Accomplish Goalscoring Feat
Lionel Messi made MLS history in Inter Miami’s 2–1 victory over the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.
The Argentine became the first MLS player to score multiple goals in four consecutive regular-season matches. Messi has now found the back of the net twice in his last four league appearances against Montréal, Columbus Crew, Montréal again and now, New England Revolution.
Messi opened the scoring in Foxborough in the 27th minute, capitalizing on a misplaced header from Tanner Beason inside his own box. The ball fell right into the path of the Inter Miami forward and he emphatically sent it into the back of the net.
Just nine minutes later, Sergio Busquets played a brilliant through ball to find a streaking Messi, who buried a first-time, left-footed strike to put the Herons up 2–0.
The history-making goal from Messi was his 52nd in a pink shirt. The Barcelona legend has found the back of the net in seven of his last nine MLS matches.
The recent surge from Messi has helped a struggling Inter Miami get their 2025 MLS campaign back on track. The Herons have collected 13 points from their last five matches and now sit just seven points behind Eastern Conference leaders, Cincinnati, having played three less games due to the FIFA Club World Cup.
Although Javier Mascherano’s men crashed out of this summer’s newly expanded tournament in the round of 16 following a 4–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, they still made history along the way. Inter Miami were the only MLS side to advance to the knockout stage and also became the first Concacaf club to defeat a European opponent in an official competition.
The early exit gave the Herons time to refocus on their domestic campaign as they work toward defending their Supporters’ Shield and winning the club’s first-ever MLS Cup.