Lionel Messi Contract: Details, Duration and What It Means for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami one year ago this week.



Here's the difference:



Inter Miami Valuation

2023: $600 million

2024: $1.03 billion (+72%)



Inter Miami Annual Revenue

2023: $60 million

2024: $200 million (233%)



Inter Miami Instagram Followers

2023: 1 million

2024: 17… pic.twitter.com/ln9ZMuOgMM