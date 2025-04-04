Lionel Messi Could Break Another Inter Miami Goalscoring Record vs. Toronto FC
Lionel Messi has made plenty of history since joining MLS with Inter Miami CF, but this weekend he could break another record against Toronto FC.
By scoring his 23rd regular-season goal for the club against the Philadelphia Union in a 2–1 win last week, the Argentine No. 10 tied Gonzalo Higuaín for the most goal contributions in club history. Since joining the club in 2023, Messi has recorded 23 goals and 20 assists, bringing his total goal involvements to 43 total.
The magic of Messi, though, is that he managed to do it in just 28 regular-season games with the club, compared to the 67 it took for Higuaín to hit the mark. In fact, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner can eclipse the Argentine this weekend.
Most Regular Season Goal Contributions in Inter Miami CF history
Player
Goal Contributions (Games)
Gonzalo Higuaín
43 (67)
Lionel Messi
43 (28)
Leonardo Campana
36 (80)
Luis Suárez
34 (32)
Robert Taylor
28 (90)
Higuaín, who played with Messi through his 75 caps with the Argentina national team, was one of Miami’s first-ever marquee signings amid the club’s initial struggles through the first few years in MLS.
Higuaín led the team in scoring for two seasons with 12 goals in 2021 and 16 in 2022. He also helped the Herons to their first-ever MLS Cup playoff appearance in 2022.
Messi could pass Higuaín's mark with a goal or assist on Sunday as Miami welcome a struggling Toronto FC to Chase Stadium. However, he may see limited minutes with a more important match against LAFC to come midweek as the Herons look to come back from a 1–0 first-leg loss in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal.
Messi is already leads Inter Miami in all-time assists with 20 and needs only seven goals to pass Higuaín's mark as the club’s all-time leading scorer.
Earlier in 2025, the 37-year-old became the fastest player to get to 40 goal contributions in MLS, hitting that mark with 19 assists and 21 goals in just 26 regular-season games.