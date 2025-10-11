Lionel Messi Drops Major Inter Miami Return Hint
Lionel Messi appears to have confirmed his involvement in Saturday’s MLS clash between Inter Miami and Atlanta United.
The all-time great was left out of Argentina’s friendly against Venezuela on Friday, although his absence is not thought to be related to his fitness. Manager Lionel Scaloni suggested after the game that it was simply a tactical decision to rotate his squad.
As of yet, there has been no formal confirmation from either Argentina or Miami over Messi’s current whereabouts, but he was not mentioned among the international absentees in Miami’s prematch preview.
The 38-year-old appeared to suggest he will be back in action for Javier Mascherano’s side on Saturday in an Instagram story building up to the match which was centered around images of himself in the Miami jersey—a common occurrence from the forward on Miami matchdays when he is playing.
Fans are now eagerly awaiting confirmation from Miami ahead of Saturday’s meeting with a struggling Atlanta outfit.
Messi’s Return to Argentina Setup Not Yet Ruled Out
Given the lack of clarity on Messi’s situation, it remains entirely possible that he does not turn out for Miami and instead remains with the national team, but the idea of him playing for both teams also appears to be on the table.
Scaloni appeared to suggest that something unusual was afoot with Messi when asked if he would be playing in Tuesday’s game against Puerto Rico. Coincidentally, the match will now be held at Miami’s Chase Stadium having been relocated from Chicago.
“Let’s hope Messi can be there on Tuesday, we’ll see how things unfold in the coming days,” Scaloni said.
Miami head coach Mascherano has also left the door open to a return to domestic action for Messi, but insisted earlier this week he was still in the dark over Messi’s plans for the remainder of the international break.