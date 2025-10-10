Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing for Argentina vs. Venezuela
Fans around the world hoping to see Lionel Messi dazzle with Argentina on Friday against Venezuela were disappointed when they found out the superstar won’t feature at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni floated Messi’s potential involvement in the low-stakes affair, though the national team confirmed his exclusion Friday before kick-off—Nico Paz, Lautaro Martínez and Julián Alvarez start in attack. “It’s true that these are games to try out and to see, as I said the other day, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Scaloni revealed Thursday.
The 38-year-old missed four matches through a muscle injury in August across Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has previously been cautious with Messi’s fitness as well aiming to keep his superstar fit throughout a lengthy campaign.
Argentina also confirmed Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono will miss October action with a muscle overload in his left thigh.
Will Lionel Messi Play for Argentina vs. Puerto Rico?
As of now, Messi’s status for Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico remains up in the air.
Inter Miami play Atlanta United on Saturday, their final catch-up game due to rescheduling, though talk of Messi being released to play for his club has not been confirmed.
“I’ve heard from the Argentine press that there could be some rotation—some players starting, others resting,” Mascherano said prior to confirmation of Messi’s absence. “But Leo hasn’t been in our plans this week because he’s been with the national team. Those who went with their national sides remain with them.
“If he doesn’t play tonight, there’s a possibility, I’d love to have Leo with us. But the truth is, he hasn’t been with the team this week.”
Theoretically, Messi could play for Miami on Saturday and rejoin his international teammates. Such an idea was aided by Argentina rescheduling and relocating their game against Puerto Rico from Oct. 13 in Chicago to Oct. 14 in Fort Lauderdale.
Messi’s plans for the next few days could become clearer after their friendly against Venezuela.