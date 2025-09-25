Lionel Messi Becomes First Player in MLS History to Achieve Remarkable Feat
Lionel Messi added yet another Major League Soccer milestone to his illustrious résumé in Inter Miami’s 4–0 victory over NYCFC.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged a brace and an assist in Wednesday night’s rout, bringing his total goal involvements to 37 in 2025. Messi is now the first player in MLS history to record 35 or more goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.
Although last season ended in heartbreak for Inter Miami, the Argentine still produced a campaign that won him the 2024 MLS MVP award. Messi registered 36 goal contributions despite missing significant time due to injury and Copa América 2024.
The Herons’ captain has already surpassed his MVP-haul this season, though, at age 38. Messi has 24 goals and 13 assists to his name with five games left to play before he leads Inter Miami in the MLS Cup playoffs.
Lionel Messi’s Record-Breaking Goal Contributions for Inter Miami
Stat
2024
2025
Games
19
23
Goals
20
24
Assists
16
13
Goal contributions
36
37
Lionel Messi Chasing More MLS History in 2025
Messi is in position to rewrite even more of the MLS history books in the remaining weeks of the 2025 regular season. The forward can set the record for the most MLS single-season goal contributions of all time.
Carlos Vela currently holds the record with 49 goal contributions in 2019. Messi needs 12 more to match the LAFC legend’s tally and 13 to surpass him.
Should Messi achieve the feat, as well as take home the MLS Golden Boot, he would be the favorite to win the 2025 MLS MVP. The Inter Miami superstar would then become the first player in history to be crowned MVP in back-to-back-seasons.
The Herons have clashes with Toronto, Chicago Fire, New England Revolution, Atlanta United and Nashville SC in the upcoming weeks, giving Messi plenty of opportunities to finish off his best campaign in a pink shirt with more individual accolades.