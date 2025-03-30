Lionel Messi Takes Herons Top of Eastern Conference: Takeaways From Win vs. Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami CF kept on rolling Saturday night, extending their undefeated streak to five games with a 2–1 win over the Philadelphia Union while overtaking first place in the Eastern Conference.
Lionel Messi scored the eventual winning goal in the 57th minute and nearly added a second goal on Miami’s final attempt of the night, bringing him to two goals and two assists in just 215 minutes this season.
While Philadelphia controlled most of the game and had more scoring chances, the Herons seem unrivaled right now. Veteran skill and exciting young depth have established them as the best regular-season team in MLS for the second year in a row.
With four wins and a draw after five matches, Sports Illustrated takes a look at three key takeaways from Matchday 6 against the Union.
Inter Miami Are Unrivaled
If there was any team in the MLS Eastern Conference that could topple Inter Miami, it was the well-coached and balanced Philadelphia Union. Despite sitting atop the standings heading into the match, the Union faltered once early and couldn’t find their way back level.
The Union's effort may have been the best of any club this season, though, as they went toe-to-toe with Miami and didn’t drop into a low block to neutralize any of Miami’s threats. In those efforts, they put up 19 shots to Miami’s seven and 1.65 expected goals, coming within inches of tying the game in the final moments, after Daniel Gazdag scored in the 80th minute to bring the match within a goal.
Miami relied on their star power and substitute depth to carry them over the line and not falter. It begs the question: Is there any team that could beat Miami in MLS this year?
Five games unbeaten sets the club’s record for best-ever start, and while there’s still a long way to go, they could be on the way to breaking the MLS regular season points record, which they set in 2024 with 74 points.
Is it Time to Make Lionel Messi a Super Sub?
As much as it may frustrate fans, Inter Miami has learned a valuable lesson: Lionel Messi does not need to be in the starting lineup.
It may not be something many want to think of, but at 37 years old, the Argentine isn’t as durable as he once was and isn’t able to impact the game in the same way when he starts the game.
In just 215 minutes this season, he has four goal contributions but has missed ample time due to injuries. His quality and contribution rate are unmatched in MLS, and Miami has built a roster good enough to shelter his minutes.
There are many reasons to play Messi, from both footballing and commercial sides. However, head coach Javier Mascherano could afford to play him even less and still find consistent success, while likely still getting MVP-level contributions from him.
Could Drake Callender Start Matches Again?
For the first time since 2024, Drake Callender found himself in a match for Inter Miami as he stepped in for Oscar Ustari in the 83rd minute. While the former starting goalkeeper made just one save in his brief cameo, he may be in the net for the midweek matchup against LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
While Callender has been making his way back from an abductor injury suffered while on international duty with the U.S. men’s national team, he has not been favored by the new coaching staff even as he’s returned to health, with Mascherano opting for Ustari and Rocco Rios Novo.
Despite several questions, it’s not been clear on why Callender hasn’t been able to reclaim his starting role, but he might warrant a start as the club starts to take on another section of their packed schedule with Champions Cup, MLS and the Club World Cup fast approaching.
Even if he doesn’t find his way back into a regular starting role, though, his brief showing against Philadelphia could entice some sides to look at him in a potential trade as the season moves into its third month.