MLS Decision Day: Three Can't Miss Matches Ahead of MLS Cup Playoffs
The 2025 MLS regular season is coming to a close. Back in the blistering cold days of February kickoff, one could only imagine the cold seeping back into the 30 stadiums across the league as fall takes over across the continent.
But, if that crisp air means anything, it’s MLS Cup playoffs—and that’s a reason to celebrate.
With all 30 teams set to hit the pitch on Saturday for Decision Day, there’s still plenty up for grabs as the 34-game regular season comes to a close and sets the stage for the Wild Card rounds and ensuing playoffs to come.
Eastern Conference Decision Day games will all begin at 6 p.m. ET, while Western Conference matchups wrap up the season at 9 p.m. ET. However, New York City FC will host Seattle Sounders FC in a cross-conference clash during the Eastern Conference window, making for some potentially intriguing scoreboard-watching hours for the Rave Green.
Here are three can’t-miss matches on the MLS Decision Day slate.
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF - 6 p.m. ET
It’s a Golden Boot showdown at GEODIS Park as Sam Surridge’s Nashville SC host Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.
After stepping back from Argentina duties to score a brace for Inter Miami in last week’s 4–0 win over Atlanta United, Messi enters the final matchday holding a two-goal lead in the Golden Boot race with 26 goals. Meanwhile, LAFC’s Denis Bouanga has 24, and Surridge has 23, meaning every one of them could conceivably take the honor on the final matchday.
While Messi is the favorite, Miami’s defensive fragility could be the perfect storm for Surridge to score a hat trick. Yet, he would likely need at least four goals in a generational appearance to secure the award, considering Messi’s 18 assists acting as a tiebreaker.
Messi, meanwhile, looks to put a cushion on his total before Bouanga and LAFC hit the pitch against the Colorado Rapids at 9 p.m. ET.
Outside of the Golden Boot race, Miami will look to secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference, which they could achieve with a win or draw if FC Cincinnati drops points against CF Montréal. Nashville, however, need at least a point to ensure they skip over the Wild Card round.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. FC Dallas - 9 p.m. ET
There’s plenty on the line for both sides as FC Dallas visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC to wrap up the regular season. For Vancouver, it’s fighting to top the Western Conference for the first time in club history. At the same time, Dallas seeks a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs, with two Western Conference slots available for four eligible teams.
While most of the week was off last weekend, Vancouver claimed a smash-and-grab comeback win away at Orlando City SC through a 97th-minute Thomas Müller winner, lofting them past San Diego FC at 63 points to the top of the West. To clinch the top seed, which would give them hosting rights until MLS Cup, the Whitecaps need to get at least a point.
For visiting FC Dallas, they come up against a formidable opponent. They currently sit on 41 points, one safe from the cutoff, and would need a win to guarantee a postseason berth. If they cannot secure the victory, they will need some dropped points by at least two of Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids or San Jose Earthquakes.
Sitting eighth, they could also escape the Wild Card round altogether with a win and a Portland Timbers loss to the current second-seed, San Diego FC.
This match not only brings massive playoff implications but also features some of the league’s best players, including Vancouver’s Müller, Ryan Gauld, and Sebastian Berhalter.
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC - 9 p.m. ET
The Colorado Rapids are fighting for an MLS Cup playoff spot, and Bouanga is looking to win the Golden Boot, while dashing any of Rapids’ postseason hopes in the process. That’s plenty of storylines to follow on the final day of the season.
Currently sitting below the playoff line, despite being tied on points with FC Dallas, Paxten Aaronson’s Rapids don’t control their destiny, but would need points against LAFC to rise above the bar.
On LAFC’s side, all eyes are on Bouanga and his hunt for a second Golden Boot, especially as he returns from international duty and links up with Son Heung-min, with the two already combining for 18 goals since the South Korea international arrived.
Before Son signed, LAFC had a 10L-7L-6D record. Since his debut on Aug. 9, the club’s managed a 7W-2L-2T record. That’s a pretty good impact.
Outside of all the action on the pitch, it’s also Steve Cherundolo’s final regular-season match as LAFC manager.
How to Watch MLS Decision Day
All MLS Decision Day matchups are available worldwide on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass