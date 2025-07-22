Lionel Messi Risks Inter Miami Suspension for MLS All-Star Absence
Lionel Messi could receive a costly suspension if he refuses to play in the MLS All-Star Game.
It came as no surprise when Messi led the 26-player MLS All-Star roster. The Inter Miami star has recorded 18 goals in as many league appearances this season, leading the MLS Golden Boot race at 38 years old. Messi also has seven assists to his name.
But question marks now surround Messi’s participation in the MLS All-Star Game. The Argentine was notably absent from the team’s first training session on Monday, along with fellow Inter Miami and MLS All-Star teammate Jordi Alba.
Should Messi and Alba fail to participate in the game without a documented injury, they could be handed a one-game suspension by MLS. The former Barcelona players would then have to miss out on Inter Miami’s all-important match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 28.
When asked about Messi’s status, MLS All-Star manager Nico Estévez admitted even he is unaware if the forward will show up to play at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, July 23.
“I simply coach and manage the players they give me,” Estévez said in the pre-match press conference. “I think that’s more of a question for [MLS and Inter Miami].”
The Austin FC boss remains “optimistic” that Messi will join his team for its upcoming clash with the Liga MX All-Stars. It would be the reigning league MVP’s first-ever MLS All-Star Game after he missed last season’s due to injury.
Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano previously spoke out against making Messi and Alba play an extra game in an already action-packed match calendar for the Herons.
“The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision,” Mascherano said. “I know how important the All Star [Game] is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal.”
All eyes will be on Messi and Alba come Wednesday to see if the Inter Miami stars compete in the MLS All-Star Game or risk a suspension for one of the club’s toughest league matches of the season.