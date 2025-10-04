Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul Handed Major Dilemma Ahead of MLS Cup Playoffs
Argentina and Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have a major decision to make as the October FIFA international window nears.
The 37-year-old superstar and his fellow countryman will likely have to choose between participating in Inter Miami’s final regular-season home match on Oct. 11 vs. Atlanta United and representing Argentina’s national team, which is set to play Venezuela on Oct. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and on Oct. 13 against Puerto Rico in Chicago.
While Messi and De Paul could potentially be in the squad for both, how minutes would be managed and their value to either team would come under question, making the most likely scenario a choice of either club or country, not both.
Venezuelan international and Miami teammate Telasco Segovia is likely to face a similar scenario given the friendly in Miami. At the same time, the Herons are likely to miss Ian Fray with Jamaica, David Ruiz with Honduras and Fafá Picault with Haiti.
“This is something we’re discussing. You’ll find out,” a coy Miami head coach, Javier Mascherano, told reporters on Friday ahead of Miami’s home match against the New England Revolution.
Game Rescheduled to International Window
While MLS has not traditionally taken breaks for international windows due to its spring-to-winter schedule, it has adapted to embrace international participation in recent years, with fewer matches played in the FIFA-designated time frames.
However, the windows allow MLS to place rescheduled games in the calendar, and the Herons have had several in 2025, due to extended runs in the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.
The matchup against Atlanta was initially set for June 28, but was rescheduled due to Miami advancing to the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup.
Miami are not able to finish higher than second in the Eastern Conference, but are likely to finish within the top four, which would allow them home advantage in the first round of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, which features a best-of-three series.
As such, the importance of the match against Atlanta could be minimal, and each of the internationally absent players will return for the season finale on Oct. 18, as the Herons visit U.S. Open Cup champions, Nashville SC.
The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 9, and the postseason pauses for the November international window before resuming on Nov. 22 with conference semifinals.