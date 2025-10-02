Thomas Muller Breaks German Record, Leads Whitecaps FC to Historic Canadian Championship
When Thomas Müller signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in August, he aimed to lead the club to trophies over the course of his two-year contract.
Less than two months into his time with the MLS club, he’s done just that, helping the Whitecaps to a 4–2 win over Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC, claiming the club’s fourth straight Canadian Championship and winning the 35th title of his career.
With the Voyageurs Cup win, he surpassed Toni Kroos as the most decorated German player ever, adding the Canadian title to his resume, which is highlighted by two UEFA Champions League titles and the 2014 World Cup.
“Today I feel more about winning the Canadian Championship and not my personal collection of trophies. It’s a nice number, but in the end, it’s the feeling with the boys, with the crowds, and that’s what I’m looking for and what’s enjoyable for me,” Müller told reporters post-match, while rushing to get back to the celebrations.
“It was another good step in a decisive game, but at the moment, I just want to keep it short and go back to the boys to celebrate.”
The Whitecaps were heavy favourites entering the match, sitting fifth in MLS while taking on the last-place team in the CPL, the Canadian first division, which features a lower level of play and looked the part.
Müller’s piercing pass set up Canadian international winger Ali Ahmed, who scored a brace—in the fifth minute to open the scoring, before netting a penalty in the 10th minute, marking the 2–0 lead and the 300th goal of his professional career with the Whitecaps, Bayern Munich and Germany.
“Did you count the goals in training too?” the 36-year-old German quipped as Whitecaps FC staff handed him a celebratory 300 goals cake ahead of the Voyageurs Cup trophy presentation, before adding later, “today is a good day for us, for the Whitecaps. We won a final and I know we were the clear favourites before this game, but we took it seriously from the beginning, and I think in the end, it was a well-deserved win.”
Müller Comes Off for Captain’s Return
It was an embrace Whitecaps supporters had been waiting for, as Müller stepped off the pitch in the 79th minute and handed the armband to longstanding captain Ryan Gauld to finish off the match.
For Gauld, a Scottish international and key star for the Whitecaps, it marked his first involvement since March 8, when he suffered a knee injury against CF Montréal, which ended up holding him out for 208 days.
It did not take long for the player dubbed the MLS “Working Class MVP” to make his impact, either, scoring on one of his first touches before celebrating with the ball in his shirt, a celebration he had been waiting to do as he and his wife await a child.
“I’ve been waiting a long time to do that... my wife’s been pregnant for seven months. I waited a long time to do it, and I’m happy my first goal in my first game back,” Gauld said after the match. “I don’t think you’ll ever get tired of winning trophies, and it’s nice to have the fourth one now, and hopefully it’s not our only one this year.”
Eyes on MLS Cup Playoffs
The Whitecaps are expected to be patient in ramping up Gauld’s minutes. His return and potential with Müller likely raise the team’s level, as they continue to build form ahead of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, where they have already clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference.
Wednesday’s victory secured the Whitecaps a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as well, and Vancouver FC could also qualify for the tournament should the Whitecaps finish in the top four in the MLS Supporters’ Shield table.
Yet, it also marked the ‘Caps 46th match in all competitions this season, but outside of a continued lengthy injury list, it isn’t a number that concerns them—especially as they dream of a successful nine more, with plans of lifting the club’s first MLS Cup on Dec. 6 to top it off.
“I enjoy having a long season, because that’s what I'm looking for playing football, to play, and not to lie on the beach,” Müller added. “I think it’s very good to get this winning feeling, to confirm that we are able to win trophies, and sustain in tough moments.
“I hope that gives us, in this last chapter of this season, this feeling together to get something bigger. I don’t know too much about the last few years [of Whitecaps in the playoffs], but the first playoff round was always the last stage, so we want to go further, and then we will see, but that’s our goal.”
The Whitecaps return to MLS play on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes, followed by matches against Orlando City SC and FC Dallas to close out the regular season, before the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, which features a best-of-three series.