‘Didn’t Let Me Compete’—Lionel Messi Slams MLS Over All-Star Game Suspension
Lionel Messi has admitted struggling with his fitness upon his return from suspension as he criticized Major League Soccer for “not letting him compete”.
Messi and Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba were both given one-game suspensions for skipping the All-Star Game, an official MLS rule which has attracted the fury of many in recent days, and he was revealed to be incredibly upset in the immediate aftermath of the ruling.
After sitting out a 0–0 draw with FC Cincinnati, Messi returned to action with two assists in a 2–1 Leagues Cup win over Atlas, creating Marcelo Weigandt’s 96th-minute winner after setting up an earlier strike from Telasco Segovia.
“The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day,” Messi reflected after the game. “Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it’s worse because I need to compete.”
“I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn’t let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won.”
The controversial suspension has only contributed to speculation about Messi’s long-term future in Miami. The Argentina superstar is under contract until the end of 2025 and Miami officials are confident an extension will be reached.
There have, however, been plenty of reports about a possible exit from MLS for Messi, who has been linked with a return to Europe or a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia.
Italian side Como are the latest to be linked with a move for Messi, but the club’s president recently laughed off the speculation.