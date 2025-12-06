Lionel Messi Steers Inter Miami to Historic MLS Cup Win vs. Thomas Muller's Whitecaps
FORT LAUDERDALE – Inter Miami and Lionel Messi defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps and Thomas Müller 3–1 on Saturday afternoon to win the club’s first MLS Cup at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
Powered by an early own goal, a strike from Rodrigo De Paul, and a late finish from Tadeo Allende, as well as three saves from goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, the 2020 expansion side pushed past the Whitecaps, giving Messi just his second win in nine competitive matches against Müller throughout his career.
For Messi, it marked the 47th trophy of his career, extending his record as the most decorated player of all time. At the same time, Inter Miami secured their second major honor in club history, having previously won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions.
The result also marked the end of the careers of Spanish legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who stepped away from the game with one last trophy, bringing their decorated club and country resumes to 36 and 24 titles, respectively.
Messi, De Paul, and Busquets also became the first players to win MLS Cup and a World Cup in their careers. Meanwhile, Allende's late 3–1 marker brought him to nine goals in the MLS Cup playoffs, breaking Carlos Ruiz's previous record of eight, set in the 2002 postseason with the LA Galaxy.
Miami began the match with an intense high press aimed at forcing the Whitecaps into turnovers. Yet, their opening goal came from a counter-attack, as De Paul played a ball through to Allende, before an attempted cross deflected off Vancouver's Ediér Ocampo and into the goal in the ninth minute.
Vancouver pushed back in the first half, but none of the attempts from Müller, Brian White or Emmanuel Sabbi got the better of Novo, despite ending the half with a 0.57–0.21 lead on xG.
Despite leading at halftime, Miami struggled to keep up with Vancouver’s pressure, and the Whitecaps continued to dominate possession and chance creation in the second half.
After continued attempts, Vancouver finally found the breakthrough in the 60th minute, as White sent a cross into Ali Ahmed, who scored his first goal of the season and became just the second Canadian to score in an MLS Cup.
The level match didn’t last long, though. Inter Miami hit on a counterattack in the 71st minute, with Messi poking a ball through to De Paul, who had no trouble smashing it past Takaoka. Allende iced the match in stoppage time on a breakaway after Messi chipped the ball over Vancouver's final defender.
It was Miami’s first win in three games against Vancouver in 2025; previously, the teams had fallen 2–0 and 3–1 in a two-legged semifinal in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
While 2,000 Whitecaps fans made their way down to Chase Stadium, the biggest crowd of the day came in Vancouver, where over 20,400 packed into BC Place for a morning watch party, a number similar to the one that attended the match in Fort Lauderdale.
What's Next for Inter Miami, Vancouver?
Both clubs now head into the MLS offseason and will have to submit roster decisions next week, before taking on MLS Free Agency, the MLS Superdraft and other offseason roster-building avenues.
For the Herons, Saturday’s loss marked their final time at Chase Stadium and in Fort Lauderdale, ahead of opening Miami Freedom Park in Miami for the start of the 2026 campaign. They will open the season against Son Heung-min’s LAFC on Feb. 21 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, before opening their new ground on April 4 against Austin FC.
Meanwhile, for the Whitecaps, pressure also mounted to secure a favorable lease deal for their home stadium, BC Place, as the current lease at the 2026 FIFA World Cup stadium is set to expire at the end of 2025. As it stands, the Whitecaps will open the 2026 MLS season at home on Feb. 21 against Real Salt Lake.
Both clubs have also qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.