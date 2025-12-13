Lionel Messi’s Tour of India Starts With Riots and Violent Protests
Lionel Messi kicked-off his GOAT Tour in Kolkata, India on Friday, but a day that was meant for celebration ended in complete chaos as thousands of fans in attendance invaded the pitch and trashed the Salt Lake Stadium—venting their frustration at the event’s poor planning.
The unveiling of a 70-foot tall statue was supposed to be the highlight of the start of the tour. Messi entered the stadium alongside Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez and was tightly surrounded by security personnel, making it hard for fans in attendance to catch a glimpse of their hero.
Poor organization resulted in Messi not even completing a full lap of the stadium before cutting his appearance short, leaving the pitch after 20 minutes, per BBC Sport.
Fan excitement quickly turned to anger, resulting in chaotic and dangerous scenes as fans invaded the pitch, ripped-up seats, threw objects and further vandalized the stadium.
Event tickets went as high as 12,000 rupees (£100, $133) but many felt deceived as only officials, celebrities and a bulked up security unit were able to get a close up look at Messi.
“Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi ... Why did they call us then?” a fan in attendance told Indian outlet ANI. “I paid Rs 5,000 for the ticket and came with my son to watch Messi, not politicians.
“The police and military personnel were taking selfies and the management is to blame.”
India Chief Official Issues Statement on Messi Event Debacle
Shortly after chaos took over Salt Lake Stadium, chief minister of the region Mamata Banerjee issued a statement on social media apologizing for the incidents.
“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Banerjee wrote. “I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite footballer, Lionel Messi.
“I sincerely apologize to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee [that] will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.
“Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers.”
Messi’s four-day tour is due to see him travel to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, but the scandalous scenes at the tour’s first stop will undoubtedly see questions raised about the forthcoming celebrations.