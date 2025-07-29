‘A Lot of Hits’—Lionel Messi Sent Transfer Warning by Saudi Pro League Star
Al Ahli forward Riyad Mahrez warned that Lionel Messi would be subjected to some rough treatment from Saudi Pro League defenders should he move to the Kingdom, a speculative transfer which has been fueled in recent days.
Messi’s future in Miami has been the subject of considerable debate ever since he entered the final 12 months of his contract in South Beach. The Argentine’s lucrative deal expires in December and no agreement has yet been reached—despite numerous updates from club executives.
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas struck a more cautious tone after Messi was suspended by MLS for missing the All-Star Game. “He’s very upset, extremely upset today, as expected,” Mas fretted.
“I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players’ perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt.”
Reigning Asian champions Al Ahli are one of the clubs tipped to sign the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Mahrez, who left Manchester City for Jeddah in 2023, warned that Messi would not have things all his own way in the Middle East. “There's no special protection for dribblers in the Saudi league,” the Algeria international told CARRÉ this week. “I've taken a lot of hits.”
Yet, Mahrez made it abundantly clear that he would welcome his sporting idol with open arms. “It's our childhood dream,” the 34-year-old gushed when the prospect of teaming up with Messi was raised.
“As footballers, we watched him a lot; he’s our role model. It would be truly exceptional to play with him. Imaging how we’d play together, him playing as a 10 and me on the right, switching from time to time, that would be great.”
Como have helpfully ruled themselves out of a move for Messi yet talk of a long-awaited arrival in the Saudi Pro League has continued to gather pace. Already an ambassador for Saudi Arabia tourism, Messi appeared to be on the brink of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in the Pro League before he joined Miami in 2023. Two years on, that rivalry could yet be renewed.