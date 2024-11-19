Lionel Scaloni Warns Argentina Players About Changes Coming in 2025
Argentina has dominated international soccer since the start of the decade, but with only one win in its last four games, Lionel Scaloni has made it clear that changes in the squad are expected for 2025 prioritizing players that are in form rather than those who contributed to past glories.
"We need our players to play (at their clubs)," Scaloni said prior to Argentina's World Cup qualifier match vs. Peru.
"From now on, we need all of our players to be playing and from there we'll make the decision (on the squad) depending on the soccer level of every player. It's important that players have continuity at their clubs," Scaloni added.
Scaloni made sure to mention that Lionel Messi is in a different spot. "Leo's (Messi) case is pretty different. He plays all the time, sometimes if he rested more it would be better."
The wishes of Scaloni will come true as Messi is in for a long rest. The game against Peru will be his last until Feb. 2025 when the new MLS season begins.
The 46-year-old manager said the lack of change in the squad recently is because the last six games of the year came close to the end of Copa América 2024, so he decided to stick with the base of players that won Argentina a second consecutive continental championship.
However, La Albiceleste hasn't been as dominant in recent CONMEBOL qualifier games. After starting its qualifier journey with six wins in seven games, Scaloni's side has two losses, one win and one draw since.
Argentina's had a core group of players ever since Scaloni's first major tournament, the 2019 Copa América. That core group guided Argentina to 2021 and 2024 Copa América championships and World Cup glory in 2022. However, players from that core are beginning to see less and less minutes at the club level.
Leandro Paredes has played nine minutes in all competitions for Roma since the October international break. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty in the 2022 World Cup, but has only featured as a substitute three times in La Liga this season for Sevilla. Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández lost their starting roles at their clubs in recent weeks.
There's no question this is already a golden generation in Argentine soccer. But Scaloni seems aware that using the past accolades of this core group as a reason for their selection would be a mistake akin to Spain in the 2014 World Cup.