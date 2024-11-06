SI

LIVE Champions League: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, Goals, Scores, Highlights and More

Live news, updates, goals and all the matchday action from the UEFA Champions League on Nov. 6 with Arsenal, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG and more in action.

Max Mallow

Arsenal travels to the San Siro looking to keep its unbeaten record alive in the Champions League.
Arsenal travels to the San Siro looking to keep its unbeaten record alive in the Champions League.

Follow along with all the Champions League matchday action on Nov. 6 with SI Soccer chronicling the moments from Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, goals and updates from Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG, Atletico Madrid and more.

LIVE Champions League: Nov. 6

  1. Champions League Scores: Nov. 6
  2. Inter Milan vs. Arsenal: Goals, Timeline, Commentary, Highlights
  3. Bayern Munich UCL Goals and Updates
  4. Barcelona UCL Goals and Updates
  5. Updates From Around the Champions League

Champions League Scores: Nov. 6

Home Team

Score

Away Team

Status (EST)

Shakhtar Donetsk

2-1

Young Boys

FT

Club Brugge

1-0

Aston Villa

FT

Feyenoord

0-0

RB Salzburg

Ongoing (1H)

PSG

1-1

Atletico Madrid

Ongoing (1H)

Bayern Munich

0-0

Benfica

Ongoing (1H)

Sparta Praha

0-0

Brest

Ongoing (1H)

Crvena zvezda

1-1

Barcelona

Ongoing (1H)

Inter Milan

0-0

Arsenal

Ongoing (1H)

VfB Stuttgart

0-0

Atalanta

Ongoing (1H)

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal: Goals, Timeline, Commentary, Highlights

3:26 p.m. ET: Both teams lacking quality in the final third

Moments back and forth as the first half transpires, but both sides are lacking any quality in the final third. Tactical battle so far, but room to grow and improve for both sides.

3:16 p.m. ET: It's gotten silly early...

Gabriel and Lautaro Martinez are both shown yellow cards for antics before a corner kick. For a team that's received too many red cards in the Premier League, that's silly.

3:11 p.m. ET: 10 minutes gone, Arsenal looks devoid of ideas

It's been all Inter Milan to start the game dominating possession with 68% and three shots. The 4-4-2 system continues to be a point of contention for Arteta missing not only Rice, but not yet having Odegaard ready to start.

3:04 p.m. ET: Inter on top early

Arsenal's already faced a couple shots, one rattling the crossbar. Warning signs early.

3:00 p.m. ET: Time for kick-off

Arsenal has a chance to climb into the top eight with a win here tonight as both sides are tied on seven points. The visitors have question marks surrounding its domestic form and are without Declan Rice.

2:20 p.m. ET: Arsenal and Inter Milan confirmed lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Martinelli, Merino, Partey, Saka; Trossard, Havertz
  • Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Pavard; Darmian, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dumfries; Martinez, Taremi

Bayern Munich UCL Goals and Updates

3:00 p.m. ET: Kick-off delayed

Bayern Munich takes on Benfica in the Champions League looking to climb up the standings. Kick-off has been delayed after visitors had difficulty getting into the stadium.

2:22 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich confirmed lineup

  • Neuer; Davies, Kim, Upamecano, Laimer; Palhinha, Kimmich; Gnabry, M

Barcelona UCL Goals and Updates

3:30 p.m. ET: GOAL! Crvena zvezda equalizes

What a moment for Silas! Red Star is level with Barcelona at the Stadio Rajko Mitic.

3:18 p.m. ET: GOAL! Barcelona 1-0

Barca is in front inside 15 minutes. Inigo Martinez scores from a diving header to establish a lead for the Catalans. Oh, not to mention, another goal involvement for Raphinha with the assist. What a season the Brazilian is having.

3:00 p.m. ET: Kick-off

Can Hansi Flick's men continue their strong start to the season? Barcelona is underway against Crvena zvezda.

2:21 p.m. ET: Barcelona confirmed lineup

  • Pena; Martin, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde; De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Lewandowski

Updates From Around the Champions League

3:22 p.m. ET: Goals early for PSG and Atleti

Zaire-Emery put the Ligue 1 side in front at the Parc des Princes, but Molina scored from a deflected pass to equalize for Diego Simeone's side. Exciting tie taking place in France.

Published |Modified
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

