LIVE Champions League: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, Goals, Scores, Highlights and More
Follow along with all the Champions League matchday action on Nov. 6 with SI Soccer chronicling the moments from Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, goals and updates from Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG, Atletico Madrid and more.
LIVE Champions League: Nov. 6
Champions League Scores: Nov. 6
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Status (EST)
Shakhtar Donetsk
2-1
Young Boys
FT
Club Brugge
1-0
Aston Villa
FT
Feyenoord
0-0
RB Salzburg
Ongoing (1H)
PSG
1-1
Atletico Madrid
Ongoing (1H)
Bayern Munich
0-0
Benfica
Ongoing (1H)
Sparta Praha
0-0
Brest
Ongoing (1H)
Crvena zvezda
1-1
Barcelona
Ongoing (1H)
Inter Milan
0-0
Arsenal
Ongoing (1H)
VfB Stuttgart
0-0
Atalanta
Ongoing (1H)
Inter Milan vs. Arsenal: Goals, Timeline, Commentary, Highlights
3:26 p.m. ET: Both teams lacking quality in the final third
Moments back and forth as the first half transpires, but both sides are lacking any quality in the final third. Tactical battle so far, but room to grow and improve for both sides.
3:16 p.m. ET: It's gotten silly early...
Gabriel and Lautaro Martinez are both shown yellow cards for antics before a corner kick. For a team that's received too many red cards in the Premier League, that's silly.
3:11 p.m. ET: 10 minutes gone, Arsenal looks devoid of ideas
It's been all Inter Milan to start the game dominating possession with 68% and three shots. The 4-4-2 system continues to be a point of contention for Arteta missing not only Rice, but not yet having Odegaard ready to start.
3:04 p.m. ET: Inter on top early
Arsenal's already faced a couple shots, one rattling the crossbar. Warning signs early.
3:00 p.m. ET: Time for kick-off
Arsenal has a chance to climb into the top eight with a win here tonight as both sides are tied on seven points. The visitors have question marks surrounding its domestic form and are without Declan Rice.
2:20 p.m. ET: Arsenal and Inter Milan confirmed lineups
- Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Martinelli, Merino, Partey, Saka; Trossard, Havertz
- Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Pavard; Darmian, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dumfries; Martinez, Taremi
Bayern Munich UCL Goals and Updates
3:00 p.m. ET: Kick-off delayed
Bayern Munich takes on Benfica in the Champions League looking to climb up the standings. Kick-off has been delayed after visitors had difficulty getting into the stadium.
2:22 p.m. ET: Bayern Munich confirmed lineup
- Neuer; Davies, Kim, Upamecano, Laimer; Palhinha, Kimmich; Gnabry, M
Barcelona UCL Goals and Updates
3:30 p.m. ET: GOAL! Crvena zvezda equalizes
What a moment for Silas! Red Star is level with Barcelona at the Stadio Rajko Mitic.
3:18 p.m. ET: GOAL! Barcelona 1-0
Barca is in front inside 15 minutes. Inigo Martinez scores from a diving header to establish a lead for the Catalans. Oh, not to mention, another goal involvement for Raphinha with the assist. What a season the Brazilian is having.
3:00 p.m. ET: Kick-off
Can Hansi Flick's men continue their strong start to the season? Barcelona is underway against Crvena zvezda.
2:21 p.m. ET: Barcelona confirmed lineup
- Pena; Martin, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde; De Jong, Casado; Raphinha, Pedri, Yamal; Lewandowski
Updates From Around the Champions League
3:22 p.m. ET: Goals early for PSG and Atleti
Zaire-Emery put the Ligue 1 side in front at the Parc des Princes, but Molina scored from a deflected pass to equalize for Diego Simeone's side. Exciting tie taking place in France.