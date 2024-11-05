UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/6
The Champions League continues Nov. 6 with Inter Milan hosting Arsenal, PSG, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the match slate on Wednesday.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Young Boys
Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Young Boys
A battle between two teams toward the bottom of the table both desperately needing three points. Shakhtar Donetsk just gets the job done at home moving up the table as Young Boys joins Slovan Bratislava at the bottom of the table without a win through four matches—Max Mallow
Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
Prediction: Club Brugge 0-3 Aston Villa
Aston Villa comes into the game perfect on nine pints. The team hasn't even conceded a goal in the league phase so far. Unai Emery's team keeps the momentum rolling with a dominant win—Max Mallow
Feyenoord vs. RB Salzburg
Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 RB Salzburg
Salzburg has yet to score a goal or secure a victory from its opening three UCL fixtures, giving Feyenoord an advantage even greater than its home crowd. Coming off two wins over Girona and Benfica in the Champions League, Feyenoord seems poised to once again to collect all three points against an inferior side—Amanda Langell
PSG vs. Atletico Madrid
Prediction: PSG 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Despite PSG's thriving Ligue 1 form, the French giants have struggled in the Champions League this season, scoring just two goals in their three matches. Diego Simeone's men, meanwhile, have only managed three goals in as many UCL games. Expect a cagey battle between the two sides in a low-scoring affair—Amanda Langell
Bayern Munich vs. Benfica
Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Benfica
Bayern Munich will be itching to collect three points after its embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Barcelona in Matchweek 3. Harry Kane should find plenty of success against a Benfica backline that conceded three goals to Feyenoord in its last UCL fixture—Amanda Langell
Sparta Praha vs. Brest
Prediction: Sparta Praha 1-3 Brest
One of the surprises of the league phase, Brest continues to roll picking up another three points on the road—Max Mallow
Crvena zvezda vs. Barcelona
Prediction: Crvena zvezda 1-4 Barcelona
Some of the best clubs in Europe look incapable of stopping Barcelona, let alone Crvena zvezda. Expect a lopsided score from Wednesday's clash; after all, Hansi Flick's side cannot stop scoring goals. If the Catalans could fire four past Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, then they can surely do similar damage to the Serbian side—Amanda Langell
Inter Milan vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Arsenal
Arsenal faces its toughest test yet in the Champions League league phase traveling to face the reigning Serie A champion. Without Declan Rice to anchor the midfield, the Serie A side gets a big win as Arsenal drops more points in Italy—Max Mallow
VfB Stuttgart vs. Atalanta
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-2 Atalanta
A sneaky pick for the game of the day. Just one point separates the two sides in the table. A tightly contested affair leads to a result with the points shared, but expect goals and an exciting tactical battle—Max Mallow