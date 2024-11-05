SI

UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/6

UEFA Champions League predictions for Nov. 6 including Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, PSG vs. Atletico Madrid and more.

Max Mallow

UEFA Champions League action continues Nov. 6 with Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG and more.
UEFA Champions League action continues Nov. 6 with Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG and more.

The Champions League continues Nov. 6 with Inter Milan hosting Arsenal, PSG, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all in action. SI Soccer gives our predictions for the match slate on Wednesday.

Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/6

  1. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Young Boys
  2. Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
  3. Feyenoord vs. RB Salzburg
  4. PSG vs. Atletico Madrid
  5. Bayern Munich vs. Benfica
  6. Sparta Praha vs. Brest
  7. Crvena zvezda vs. Barcelona
  8. Inter Milan vs. Arsenal
  9. VfB Stuttgart vs. Atalanta

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Young Boys

Prediction: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Young Boys

A battle between two teams toward the bottom of the table both desperately needing three points. Shakhtar Donetsk just gets the job done at home moving up the table as Young Boys joins Slovan Bratislava at the bottom of the table without a win through four matches—Max Mallow

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Prediction: Club Brugge 0-3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa comes into the game perfect on nine pints. The team hasn't even conceded a goal in the league phase so far. Unai Emery's team keeps the momentum rolling with a dominant win—Max Mallow

Feyenoord vs. RB Salzburg

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 RB Salzburg

Salzburg has yet to score a goal or secure a victory from its opening three UCL fixtures, giving Feyenoord an advantage even greater than its home crowd. Coming off two wins over Girona and Benfica in the Champions League, Feyenoord seems poised to once again to collect all three points against an inferior side—Amanda Langell

PSG vs. Atletico Madrid

Prediction: PSG 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Despite PSG's thriving Ligue 1 form, the French giants have struggled in the Champions League this season, scoring just two goals in their three matches. Diego Simeone's men, meanwhile, have only managed three goals in as many UCL games. Expect a cagey battle between the two sides in a low-scoring affair—Amanda Langell

Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Benfica

Bayern Munich will be itching to collect three points after its embarrassing 4–1 defeat to Barcelona in Matchweek 3. Harry Kane should find plenty of success against a Benfica backline that conceded three goals to Feyenoord in its last UCL fixture—Amanda Langell

Sparta Praha vs. Brest

Prediction: Sparta Praha 1-3 Brest

One of the surprises of the league phase, Brest continues to roll picking up another three points on the road—Max Mallow

Crvena zvezda vs. Barcelona

Prediction: Crvena zvezda 1-4 Barcelona

Some of the best clubs in Europe look incapable of stopping Barcelona, let alone Crvena zvezda. Expect a lopsided score from Wednesday's clash; after all, Hansi Flick's side cannot stop scoring goals. If the Catalans could fire four past Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, then they can surely do similar damage to the Serbian side—Amanda Langell

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Arsenal

Arsenal faces its toughest test yet in the Champions League league phase traveling to face the reigning Serie A champion. Without Declan Rice to anchor the midfield, the Serie A side gets a big win as Arsenal drops more points in Italy—Max Mallow

VfB Stuttgart vs. Atalanta

Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 2-2 Atalanta

A sneaky pick for the game of the day. Just one point separates the two sides in the table. A tightly contested affair leads to a result with the points shared, but expect goals and an exciting tactical battle—Max Mallow

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

