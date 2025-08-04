Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club: Ngumoha Steals Show in 4–1 Thrashing
Liverpool outplayed Athletic Club in the first game of a doubleheader friendly with academy talents taking all the plaudits in a 4–1 victory.
Youngster Rio Ngumoha got the Anfield crowd on their feet early with a stunning strike from outside the box to open the scoring. The move began with Alexis Mac Allister winning the ball back at the halfway line as Ngumoha latched onto the ball and took it right to the edge of the box before curling one past Álex Padilla.
The scorer turned provider shortly thereafter when Ngumoah headed a ball into a dangerous area that Darwin Núñez calmly slotted into the Athletic Club goal. A stunning star for the 16-year-old looking to make an impact for the defending Premier League champions this season.
The game paused in the 20th minute as everyone in the stadium paused to pay tribute to Diogo Jota and brother André Silva who passed away on July 3. It was the second tribute to the former Liverpool player after an emotional rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone to prior to kickoff.
Athletic Club put a makeshift Liverpool defence under pressure at times on the counter, but it was the home side that scored next. Teenager Ben Doak did well to create an angle with a right-foot shot that beat a weak hand from Padilla. It was ruled an own goal on Padilla’s part.
Ármin Pécsi replaced Freddie Woodman at halftime between the sticks making a big save early to deny the visitors a lifeline in the game. Another slick Liverpool move resulted in a fourth in the 58th minute with Harvey Elliott providing the final touch.
The Liverpool defence made a sloppy error in the 76th minute as Luca Stephenson tried to clear a cross, but got it all wrong as Gorka Guruzeta claimed the loose ball to head an effort past Pécsi.
The two sides return later today for a second friendly.
Sports Illustrated’s Liverpool player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (4-3-3)
GK: Freddie Woodman—6/10—Woodman was solid in net, but also did not have much to do in the first half. He was substituted coming out of the tunnel for the second 45.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas—6/10—Tsimikas did well at left back, an important performance for a defender likely considered second or third-best after the summer signing of Milos Kerkez.
CB: Andrew Robertson—6/10—Robertson played out of position as a left-sided centre back next to Tsimikas. There was a slight concern of a potential injury, but the Scotsman completed the full 90.
CB: Trey Nyoni—6/10—The young defender did well to deny Athletic Club a counter-attacking goal in the first half.
RB: Luca Stephenson—5/10—Stephenson was at fault for the only Athletic Club goal in the first of a doubleheader.
CM: Curtis Jones—6/10—Jones handled box-to-box duties alongside Mac Allister completing the most minutes of any of the starting midfield three.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—7/10—Mac Allister bossed the midfield and was the catalyst in opening the scoring early. The Argentine is a major part of Slot’s team.
CM: Harvey Elliott—7/10—Elliott started on the right of a midfield three. Better going forward, Elliott capped of the Liverpool scoring in the second half with a curling strike.
LW: Rio Ngumoha—8/10—What a performance for Ngumoha with two goal contributions in the opening five minutes of the friendly. He was substituted to a standing ovation.
ST: Darwin Núñez—7/10—The Uruguayan’s future at Anfield might be under scrutiny, but he’ll be delighted to get on the scoresheet back at home. He provided the assist on Elliott’s fourth as well.
RW: Ben Doak—6/10—Doak provided the third goal of the first half after previously stinging the palms of Padilla with a long-range effort. A solid showing from the teenager.
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
SUB: Ármin Pécsi (46' for Woodman)
5
SUB: Jayden Danns (56' for Mac Allister)
5
SUB: Wellity Lucky (56' for Doak)
5
SUB: Trent Kone-Doherty (67' for Ngumoha)
5
SUB: Tommy Piling (67' for Nyoni)
5
SUB: Lewis Kousmas (80' for Núñez)
5
SUB: Michael Laffey (84' for Jones)
N/A