Liverpool ‘Advancing‘ in Talks Over Second Summer Signing
Liverpool are reported to have made progress in talks over a deal to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
The Reds are close to finalising their first signing of the summer transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong already in England for a medical ahead of a move worth €35 million (£29.5 million, $39.4 million).
The focus now appears to be switching to the other side of defence and Fabrizio Romano states Liverpool have now made formal contact with Bournemouth over a deal for Kerkez.
Negotiations between the two clubs over a transfer fee are said to be progressing, while Liverpool are also working towards an agreement over personal terms with Kerkez. The 21-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Anfield.
There is no mention of the fee involved, but previous reports have tipped Bournemouth to demand close to £45 million ($60.1 million).
Liverpool already have two senior left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. The latter is expected to be sold this summer and has been linked with Premier League newcomers Leeds United.
Robertson, meanwhile, has publicly vowed to fight for his future even if Liverpool do sign someone new to compete with him.
“I‘ve had eight wonderful years so far and I have a year left [on my contract],” he said earlier this month. “I am not as young as I once was but I love this club and I have had some great memories here, so let‘s see what the future holds.
“I still believe I can still produce good performances and some really good performances and I think I have done that this season, so I still think I can produce at the top level and if I can do that then that is where I belong and hopefully I can stay here for many years to come.”