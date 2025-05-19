Jeremie Frimpong One Step Closer to Liverpool Transfer
Jeremie Frimpong will complete his medical with Liverpool on Monday ahead of a summer switch to Anfield, reports have revealed.
The Dutch defender has been identified as Liverpool‘s preferred replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and it was revealed on Saturday that the terms of a deal which triggers Frimpong‘s release clause of €35 million (£29.5 million, $39.4 million) have already been agreed.
The move is moving closer to completion as Sky Sports News state Frimpong has already flown to England. He began his medical on Sunday and will complete the process on Monday.
The terms of what is believed to be a five-year contract have already been finalised, leaving medical checks as the final step before Frimpong‘s move to Anfield can be confirmed.
Frimpong went unused in Bayer Leverkusen‘s final game of the season at the weekend, after which sporting director Simon Rolfes confirmed the 24-year-old is on the cusp of joining Liverpool.
“It‘s no secret that he has a release clause and there‘s interest, perhaps from England, perhaps even from Liverpool,” Rolfes said. “We‘ll see what happens. It‘s quite possible that Jerry will leave in the summer.
“Even [after a medical], it‘s not final. But I‘m already informed about things, we‘re all informed, so it could happen—let‘s wait and see.”
Should all go to plan, Frimpong will become Liverpool‘s first signing of the summer. He is expected to compete for minutes with right-back Conor Bradley, who put pen to paper on his own contract extension at the weekend.
Bradley‘s contract is understood to keep him tied to the Anfield outfit until the summer of 2029.