Liverpool ‘Agree’ £30 Million Centre Back Deal, Set to Break £300 Million Summer Spend
Liverpool are thought to be on the cusp of signing highly-rated Italian defender Giovanni Leoni that will take this summer’s spending far beyond £300 million ($407.1 million).
The Reds have recruited all over the pitch since being crowned last season’s Premier League champions, but the centre of defence had remained vulnerable. Ibrahima Konaté is into the final year of his contract and there is precious little depth following the sale of Jarell Quansah.
Liverpool have been trying to negotiate a deal for Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi that could start as low as an initial £30 million ($40.5 million). But the capture of Leoni is much more advanced, with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano applying his famous ‘Here we go’ tag.
The Reds look set to pay Parma around €35 million (£30.2 million, $40.9 million) for the 18-year-old, with a sell-on clause included that promises the Serie A side a potential windfall in the future.
Interestingly, despite his age, Leoni will become an immediate first-team player for Arne Slot. According to Romano, a loan elsewhere for the teenager was “never discussed” in talks.
Should Liverpool complete Leoni and still go after Guéhi before the September 1 transfer deadline, it would significantly improve the centre back options for Slot. But there would also be a major boost in the long-term, given that Konaté could feasibly leave as a free agent next summer and Virgil van Dijk will be days away from turning 36 by the time his current contract ends in 2027.
Leoni has made only 33 appearances in his career to date, 17 of which came in Serie A with Parma last season. The towering 18-year-old emerged at Padova and spent 2023–24 on loan at Sampdoria in Serie B. Sampdoria triggered an option to buy, but immediately sold him on to Parma.