Liverpool Agree Deal to Sell Caoimhin Kelleher to Premier League Rival
Liverpool have agreed to sell Caoimhín Kelleher to fellow Premier League side Brentford for an initial fee of £12.5 million ($16.8 million), it has been reported.
The Irishman has played backup to Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson over recent years and the summer arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili—who the Reds signed last year before loaning him back to Valencia—has pushed Kelleher closer to the exit door.
Kelleher was expected to leave Anfield before the 2024–25 season commenced as he grew increasingly eager for regular first-team football, but a move never materialised. In the end, he made 20 more appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
But his departure now appears imminent as Sky Sports report that a deal with Brentford has been agreed. The 26-year-old’s transfer fee could eventually rise to £18 million ($24.2 million) if he achieves specific performance-related add-ons.
Kelleher, who has been appreciated by Brentford for a “long time”, is expected to undergo a medical with the west London side on Monday, who appear likely to beat transfer competitors West Ham United and Leeds United to his signature.
Brentford are close to finalising an exit for their current first-choice goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who will join Erik ten Hag’s Bayer Leverkusen for £11 million ($14.8 million) inclusive of add-ons. The Dutch stopper is awaiting the green light to undergo a medical with the Bundesliga side.
Kelleher has made 67 appearances for Liverpool since his first outing during the 2019–20 season and he’s filled his trophy cabinet while on Merseyside. Claiming the Premier League title last term means he won six honours with the Reds.