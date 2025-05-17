Liverpool 'Agree Deal' to Sign Bayer Leverkusen‘s Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool are reported to have finalised an agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.
Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s impending departure has left the Reds short of cover at right-back but, once news of his exit was confirmed, they wasted little time in ramping up their negotiations with Frimpong.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Frimpong have reached an agreement over personal terms, with a five-year contract on the table for the Dutch defender.
The final step for Liverpool was to contact Leverkusen to confirm their intention to trigger Frimpong‘s release clause, which stands at €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.1 million), and the Premier League champions are now understood to have done exactly that.
A medical is now being scheduled for Frimpong who, if all goes to plan, will have played his final game for Leverkusen on Saturday.
Liverpool reinforced their right-back position earlier in the day by tying academy graduate Conor Bradley down to a new long-term contract.
Manager Arne Slot has publicly put his faith in Bradley to help fill the void left behind by Alexander-Arnold. It briefly appeared as though the Northern Ireland international would be the preferred replacement, but Frimpong is now set to arrive to provide further competition.
With a new right-back effectively wrapped up, Liverpool will now switch their focus to finding reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.
A new striker is thought to be a priority for the boss, who also wants to see a new centre-back arrive at Anfield this summer.