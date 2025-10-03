Liverpool Learn Alisson Recovery Timeline After Galatasaray Injury
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is reportedly set to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
The Brazilian, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, limped off early in the second half of Liverpool’s 1–0 defeat to Galatasaray, signalling to the bench after running back to make a save to deny striker Victor Osimhen. He was subsequently left out of the Brazil squad for the upcoming international break.
Reds boss Arne Slot quickly confirmed that he did not expect Alisson to be available for Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea, with The Athletic soon revealing that the goalkeeper is not expected to return until late November.
Asked for an update on Alisson during Friday’s press conference, Slot insisted it was “difficult” to say when the Brazilian would return but admitted he is unlikely to be back after the October international fixtures.
This latest setback is Alisson’s fourth hamstring injury since February 2024, having missed a total of 41 games for club and country as a result. “I’m not a doctor,” said Slot when asked whether this is a recurring injury or a new problem.
Which Games Will Alisson Miss Through Injury?
As Slot previously confirmed, Liverpool’s first battle without Alisson will come against Chelsea on Saturday, after which clubs across the globe switch their focus to international games. With Alisson out of the Brazil setup, he will enjoy two weeks of recovery with Liverpool.
Upon their return to domestic action, Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Oct. 19, before a trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League a few days later. Slot’s side round out the month away at Brentford and at home to new foes Crystal Palace.
November begins with a visit from Aston Villa and, just four days into the month, Real Madrid are due at Anfield for a blockbuster European tie. The fixtures get no easier for Liverpool, who have a meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad booked in for Nov. 9 before the next international period.
Giorgi Mamardashvili will fill in for Alisson while he recovers and the Brazilian will hope to have reclaimed his place by the time Nottingham Forest arrive at Anfield on Nov. 22.
Date
Opponent
Competition
04–10–25
Chelsea (A)
Premier League
19–10-25
Manchester United (H)
Premier League
22–10–25
Eintracht Frankfurt (A)
Champions League
25–10-25
Brentford (A)
Premier League
29–10–25
Crystal Palace (H)
EFL Cup
01–11–25
Aston Villa (H)
Premier League
04–11–25
Real Madrid (H)
Champions League
09–11–25
Manchester City (A)
Premier League