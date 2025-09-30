Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Galatasaray: Osimhen Penalty Inflicts Successive Defeats
Liverpool sank to back-to-back defeats under Arne Slot for just the second time, as Galatasaray earned a deserved 1–0 victory in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
The Reds last visited RAMS Park in 2006, and this group of players surely knew what to expect from the home faithful in Istanbul, who were aiming to inspire Galatasaray to their first home victory in this competition since they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 3–0 in 2018.
The fervency from the stands was reflected on the field in the opening stages, but Gala’s early enthusiasm was countered by some Liverpool jabs. The Reds had success at getting in behind the hosts’ backline via long balls and up-back-and-through passing sequences, but failed to find a finishing touch.
Cody Gakpo had a kneed effort cleared off the line by Ismail Jakobs after Hugo Ekitiké failed to round onrushing goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.
Liverpool may have settled nicely, but they were then stung by Clément Turpin pointing to the penalty spot in favour of the home side. Barış Alper Yılmaz was caught by Dominik Szoboszlai’s flailing arm, and Victor Osimhen bested Alisson from 12 yards.
Despite the setback, the visitors continued to have joy in the aftermath, but then Galatasaray got to grips with Liverpool’s build-up and started to trap the Reds in possession. Another uptick in aggression stifled Arne Slot’s men, who succumbed to multiple giveaways towards the end of the first half. Their sudden sloppiness was epitomised by Ryan Gravenberch losing the ball on the edge of the Liverpool box and subsequently giving away a dangerous free-kick on the cusp of half-time. Nothing came of it, however.
Liverpool had previously won just two of their 20 previous Champions League away games when trailing at half-time, but Slot had a few tricks up his sleeve in Istanbul.
Before those trump cards were played, the Reds risked falling further behind as their build-up woes permeated into the second half. Errors from Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konaté gifted Osimhen two presentable openings, but Jones atoned for his error by making an excellent recovery challenge, while Alisson spared Konaté’s blushes with a good save one-on-one.
The cavalry was subsequently called upon, with Slot introducing Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah to proceedings in a bid to turn the tide. The Swede almost immediately had a shot on target after breaking in behind, but there was no major upsurge in the wake of Slot’s substitutions.
The two teams instead meandered through the contest, which suited the hosts, as they waited for Liverpool to prise them open. It wasn’t until the very late stages that they were able to sustain some pressure, with the video assistant referee (VAR) intervening to overturn an erroneous Turpin penalty decision.
That potential moment proved to be it for the visitors, as they were kept at bay by a relentless Galatasaray side that defended doggedly. Liverpool supporters await positive news regarding the statuses Ekitiké and Alisson having been withdrawn in the second half with apparent injuries.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
6.4
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.4
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.3
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.2
LB: Milos Kerkez
6.3
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.5
DM: Curtis Jones
7.2
RW: Jeremie Frimpong
6.2
AM: Florian Wirtz
6.5
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.3
ST: Hugo Ekitiké
6.2
SUB: Giorgi Mamardashvili (56' for Alisson)
6.1
SUB: Mohamed Salah (62' for Frimpong)
6.1
SUB: Conor Bradley (62' for Gravenberch)
6.1
SUB: Alexander Isak (62' for Gakpo)
5.9
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (69' for Ekitiké)
6.6
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha.
Player of the Match: Uğurcan Çakır
Liverpool Player of the Match: Ibrahima Konaté
Galatasaray (4-2-3-1): Uğurcan Çakır; Wilfried Singo, Davinson Sánchez, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina; Yunus Akgün, İlkay Gündoğan, Barış Alper Yılmaz; Victor Osimgen.
Subs: Rolland Sallai, Gabriel Sara, Mauro Icardi, Evren Eren Elmali