Liverpool and Everton Merseyside Derby Brawl Leads to Three Red Cards
The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park ended in mayhem as Curtis Jones had to be physically held back from Abdoulaye Doucouré after the final whistle.
Liverpool all but had three points in the bag against Everton until James Tarkowski spoiled the Reds' night in the 98th minute. The defender sent a brilliant volley past Alisson and into the back of the net to salvage a point for the Toffees.
As soon as the match ended in a 2–2 draw, Doucouré ran straight to celebrate in front of the Liverpool supporters. Jones took issue with Doucouré's actions and followed the player to the sideline, where he confronted the midfielder and pulled his shirt.
Ashley Young, Carlos Alcaraz and Darwin Núñez all rushed over to separate the two players. Soon enough, both teams were involved in the brawl and needed to be pushed apart by referees and security.
Referee Michael Oliver showed a red card to Jones and Doucouré, as well as to Arne Slot after the manager shook hands with the officials. Jones and Slot will now miss out on the Reds' match with Wolves at the weekend while Doucouré will be unavailable for Everton's clash with Crystal Palace.
Liverpool's gap atop the Premier League standings is now down to seven points following the 2–2 draw with Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, extended their Premier League unbeaten streak to four matches and sit in 15th place under David Moyes.