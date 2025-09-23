‘Impossible to Catch’—Liverpool Backed for Premier League Title by Rival Manager
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted Liverpool are on track to breeze to another Premier League title this season.
The Reds have already opened up a lead at the top of the table, five points clear of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth behind them, as the only side in the division to have won each of their first five games.
Liverpool are not yet at their best, with expensive summer signings Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez all still working to gel together, but Maresca believes their ongoing trend of grinding out results could quickly see them race into an insurmountable lead.
“If they continue in this way I think it is impossible to catch them, not just for us, but for all the clubs,” Maresca said.
“They have been doing a fantastic job since last year, and the players they have decided to buy shows the intention of the club to go again for the Premier League and the Champions League, and that is quite clear.”
Earlier this summer, Reds boss Arne Slot admitted Liverpool were the favourites to win the title this season, but insisted that status was earned simply by last season’s success and had nothing to do with their record-breaking transfer spend.
Victories over Arsenal and Newcastle United have undoubtedly helped Liverpool’s cause, and a win against Chelsea when the two sides meet in early October would further increase fans’ hopes of defending their title, which is a rare feat in the club’s modern history. Should Slot oversee another successive triumph, he would become the first Liverpool manager since Bob Paisley in 1983 to win back-to-back top-flight titles.
Chelsea are part of the chasing pack, currently sitting sixth after five games with a disappointing return of just eight points.