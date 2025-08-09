Liverpool Confirm Darwin Nunez Exit, Total Transfer Fee Revealed
Darwin Núñez is officially an Al Hilal player after the Saudi Arabian side and Liverpool reached an agreement for the Uruguayan striker.
Núñez is reportedly going to net Liverpool €65 million (£56.3 million, $75.7 million), according to The Athletic, based on what are described as achievable performance add-ons. The initial fee comes in at €53million to lure the Uruguayan away from Anfield, a drop-off from Al Nassr’s reported €70 million offer back in January. Though, keeping Núñez played a part in lifting the Premier League trophy in Arne Slot’s first season.
“Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future,” Liverpool said in a statement.
Núñez rose to prominence with Benfica during the 2021–22 campaign scoring 26 goals and assisting four more in Liga Portugal. The following summer, he made the move to Liverpool and struggled at periods for the Reds. He reached double-digit goals in just one campaign (10 in 2023–24) and had just 10 goal involvements across 39 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League last season. Despite scoring in his debut in the 2022 FA Community Shield, the Uruguayan never truly found his footing and struggled in front of goal during his time at Anfield.
He was second, third, or even fourth choice at times last season behind Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota. In all, Núñez scored 40 goals and provided 26 assists in 143 appearances for Liverpool.
The Uruguayan’s minutes were under threat this summer with the arrival of former Eintracht Frankfurt man Hugo Ekitiké. Núñez played with a second team squad in one of two friendlies against Athletic Club, scoring in what ended up being his final appearance as Ekitiké received the bulk of time playing with starters later that day.
As well, Liverpool remain interested in Alexander Isak and had a £110 million ($147.8 million) bid swiftly rejected by the Magpies. Though, the Swede’s future remains under heavy scrutiny given reports of the player training by himself and pushing for a move away before the window shuts on Sept. 1.
Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign a forward this summer to replace the Uruguayan, so perhaps with money recouped this summer after multiple acquisitions they return with an improved bid for Isak.
The Reds also remain interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.