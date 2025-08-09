Marc Guehi: Liverpool in ‘Pole Position’ to Sign England International Ahead of Chelsea
Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign Marc Guehi this summer if the Crystal Palace defender leaves this summer.
Guehi, 25 years old, only has one year remaining on his contract which could tempt Crystal Palace to cash in on the sought-after defender this summer, before they risk losing him on a free transfer next year.
Liverpool are perceived as the leaders in the transfer race, with The Telegraph going as far to put the Reds in ‘pole position’ for the defender’s services. Newcastle United were previously close to a move for Guéhi 12 months ago for over £70 million ($94.1 million), but his price could come down given he is entering the final year of his contract. If a new deal is reached, perhaps his value could come in around the same figure.
Chelsea could be interested in a defender too after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury in training that should rule him out for a majority of the season and are known admirers of their academy graduate, but the club are looking at internal options after signing Jorrel Hato this summer.
Guehi has made at least 34 appearances over the last four Premier League seasons. A knee injury in 2023–24 kept him out for two months, but other than that, he has been a reliable option on multiple clubs’ radars for some time. He scored three goals and assisted two more last season as well.
Liverpool parted ways with Jarell Quansah this summer as the Englishman moved to Bayer Leverkusen. That leaves just club captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez as first-team options. Konaté is also entering the final year of his contract as Real Madrid continue to sound out the possibility of a free transfer next summer.
Andy Robertson played centre back against Athletic Club over the week, which could have been a move from Arne Slot to show the board he needs one more option in defence in case of injury or suspension. Liverpool refreshed out wide, bringing in Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, with the latter stepping in for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Slot gets a chance to see Guehi up close and personal once again when the Reds take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on Sunday.