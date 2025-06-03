Liverpool Confirm Departure of £12.5 Million Goalkeeper
Brentford have finalised the signing of goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher from Liverpool.
Kelleher, 26, came through the Liverpool academy to make a total of 67 appearances for the club but did not shy away from publicly admitting his frustrations towards his limited opportunities as a starter behind Brazil international Alisson.
With one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool have now cashed in on Kelleher, who has joined Brentford for a reported £12.5 million ($16.9 million).
Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “I am very pleased to welcome Caoimhín to Brentford. We have scouted him in the past and were aware that he had a year to go on his contract with Liverpool this summer.
“When Mark Flekken had the opportunity to move to Bayer Leverkusen, we immediately thought about Caoimhín as his replacement.
“As well as being a very good goalkeeper, I’ve rarely met a player for whom everybody has such positive words to say about his personality and character. I’m therefore confident he’ll be an excellent addition to the squad.”
Kelleher spent a total of 10 years on the books at Anfield, working his way up through the academy ranks and breaking into the senior squad, first providing emergency cover before being promoted to preferred deputy in 2020.
Taking Kelleher’s place at Liverpool will be Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has vowed to compete with Alisson for a starting role at Anfield.
“I’ll go to Liverpool and give my all, just like I did at Valencia,” Mamardashvili told Geo Team. “I’ll work hard every single day, training with Alisson will help me.”