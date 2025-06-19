Liverpool Defender Reveals Dressing Room Thoughts on Man City’s 115 Charges
Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas claims he and his teammates have never discussed the Premier League charges against rivals Manchester City.
City are still awaiting the verdict on a hearing that reviewed the charges, of which there are 115, with the punishment hypothetically unlimited should they be found guilty of wrongdoing.
The charges relate to the period between 2009, the year after the Abu Dhabi takeover, and 2018, the year that Pep Guardiola won his first Premier League title as manager.
Since 2018, City have continued to dominate English football, winning five of the last seven titles—Liverpool finished second to the Sky Blues in 2018–19 and 2021–22. In theory, the charges haven’t directly denied Liverpool either of those titles, although they also finished second to City in 2013–14.
Although it has been a talking point for fans ever since the first news of the charges, Tsimikas has said it isn’t really issue for him and the other Liverpool players.
“The players have never discussed City and the accusations, I don’t even know what they’ve done, what they’re accused of, I don’t care,” Tsimikas told Sport24 in his native Greece.
“All I care about as a person and as a footballer is waking up happy in the morning and going to bed happy at night. I think this is the most important thing a person can have in their life.
“To wake up in the morning, go to a healthy environment, work hard, do your training, and when you leave each day, say that ‘I gave it my all, that I am better than I was yesterday’ and to sleep at night just as happy, without leaving anything behind.
“This is the most important thing and this is what I experienced these five years [at Liverpool]. Easy to say, hard to do, you have to be good to yourself. Here I became a man, in Liverpool I found my soul. In a championship like that, you become a man.”