Liverpool Dominates Man City to Move Nine Points Clear Atop Premier League
Liverpool produced an authoritative 2–0 victory over rival Manchester City to establish an 11-point gap between the two teams in the Premier League.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola surprisingly opted to select Stefan Ortega in goal in place of Ederson for this fixture, and the German’s goal was duly besieged by a raft of early Liverpool attacks in the opening 15 minutes.
Virgil van Dijk’s header struck the inside of the post as Liverpool suffocated the visitors with relentless pressure and quickly constructed attacks, as its front-footed display granted them a goal after 12 minutes when Cody Gakpo tapped in Mohamed Salah’s low cross.
The Egyptian should have doubled his side’s lead in the second half when he plucked the ball from Manuel Akanji’s feet and went clear through on goal, but Salah steered his effort high over the bar to give Manchester City an almighty reprieve.
In the 78th minute though, more calamitous City defending gifted Salah a penalty, before Liverpool’s No. 11 scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season to lead his side eleven points clear of its opponents.
Liverpool put in a champions display in both halves
Champions are not crowned in December. Liverpool’s players will be fully aware there are many more obstacles to be navigated for a 20th league title to arrive at Anfield this season. However, its outstanding performance against Manchester City displayed all the hallmarks of a team who are playing with the swagger of champions.
In the first half, Liverpool was totally dominant, unleashing repeated attacks with a relentless ferocity that thoroughly overpowered Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side created an expected goals total of 1.53, with 10 shots which definitely should have given them more than one goal. However, their defensive solidity in the second half, spearheaded by van Dijk, was striking.
Despite an improved showing from City after the break, Liverpool stood firm to move nine points clear atop the Premier League as manager Arne Slot equaled the Premier League record for most points gained by a manager in his first 13 matches.
Gakpo impresses once again to stake claim for starting role
Gakpo’s week has been a marvelous one as the Dutchman added to his goal against Real Madrid on Wednesday with the vital opener against Manchester City.
The 25-year-old was brilliant this afternoon with his driving runs a constant threat on Liverpool’s left flank against fullback Kyle Walker. Based on his recent performances, it should be no surprise if Gakpo is able to remain a permanent fixture on the Reds’ left-hand side as they seek to continue their remarkable start to the season.
City 's defensive shape is completely broken.
What statistics could best encapsulate Manchester City’s horrible run in recent weeks? The obvious one is the fact the club is on its longest winless streak in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, with this defeat against Liverpool marking its seventh match without victory.
However, there is an incredibly damning statistic that bears significant attention in that City has conceded two or more goals in seven successive fixtures in all competitions for the first time since 1963. The absence of midfielder Rodri has long been noted, and was evident as Liverpool charged through City’s midfield at will.
However, the sight of Walker ailing as he tried to keep up with Gakpo as well as center backs Rúben Dias and Akanji being repeatedly caught on the ball by Liverpool’s press intimates that Manchester City’s defensive structure has disintegrated, which may render its hopes of major silverware this season in dire straits.