Liverpool Tie Double Record-Breaker to Long-Term Contract
Liverpool teenager Trey Nyoni has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
Nyoni joined Liverpool from Leicester City’s academy in 2023 and a few months later become the youngest player in Reds history, aged 16 years and 243 days.
That appearance in an FA Cup tie against Southampton in February 2024 broke the previous record held by Harvey Elliott, while Nyoni went on to sign his first professional contract in November.
Nyoni is yet to make his Premier League debut but played five more games across the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup and has now pledged his foreseeable future to Liverpool. The emerging forward signed the deal on the same day he celebrates his 18th birthday.
As well as being Liverpool’s youngest ever player, he is also the youngest to represent the club in Europe, coming off the bench against PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 8 of last season’s Champions League league phase, aged 17 years and 213 days.
“It means a lot, obviously supporting the club from young as well,” Nyoni told club media after putting pen to paper on a deal with an unspecified duration.
“So, it’s a great feeling. But now I have to go out and show why I’ve earned this contract. I think it’s just step by step, day by day, just becoming better every day, just improving as a player.
“I’m still young, there’s a lot of improvement. That’s the most important thing. I just have to repay them in that way.”